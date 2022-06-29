Pantanal: Old man from Rio goes through trouble, ends up injured in dispute with farmer, who doesn’t forgive: “Take lead”

In the next chapters of the novel wetlandfrom TV Globo, the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) will be in trouble precisely against Tenório (Murilo Benício). In the form of an anaconda, he will advance against the businessman, but he will end up injured in the dispute.. In the past, the mystical being had promised Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Muda (Bella Campos) that both would not need to take revenge on the villain, as nature would solve that.

After Marcelo (Lucas Neto) arrives in the Pantanal, Tenório will be with his son by the river in search of making the boat’s engine work. However, the husband of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will be surprised by the Old Man, who will appear in the form of an anaconda. When trying to pounce on him, the boy will call his father’s attention: “Dad, watch out!”will scream.

Tenório and the snake will grapple with each other, but the villain will be able to grab the revolver and shoot several shots at the Old Man.. “Die, damn you! Take lead, damn you!”, he will say. The anaconda will disappear in the water, leaving doubts in Tenório and his son if she really died. However, a trickle of blood will appear in the water.

In sequence, O Old man will appear injured and will seek help in the Juma tapera. When he arrives at the hut, he retreats, as he believes that Jove’s companion (Jesuíta Barbosa) will want revenge on the farmer. “If she sees me, she’ll go after the damn thing… You can’t let her miss her way out of revenge…”, says the Old Man to himself.