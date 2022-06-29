Pantanal: Tenório gets furious, humiliates Maria Bruaca again and makes wife sleep in the pigsty: “Never again”

The woman will be outraged by the crook’s attitude and promise never to sleep with him again.

The life of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will not be easy in the next chapters of wetland. The woman will end up suffering another humiliation coming from her husband, the crook Tenório (Murilo Benício). The man, this time, will be outraged by an attitude of the woman in the novel.

Despite always noticing the stares that Bruaca gave Levi (Leandro Lima), the farmer never caught his wife’s betrayal. However, he will be furious with the woman, who will remember one of the make-outs he had with the pawn, who has already died. She is enjoying the memories, when she will be interrupted by her husband.

During the night, Maria Bruaca will call Tenório by the name of Levi. With that, Guta’s mother (Julia Dalavia) gets into a lot of trouble. The woman will even be expelled from the room and will be forced to sleep in the open. Later, the husband will still question how his sleep was. “Where did you go to sleep last night?” he will ask.

“In the pigsty… As you said. After what you did to me yesterday, I’ll never lie next to you again”, Maria will answer, humiliated. The farmer will come back to talk about Levi. “What’s wrong with Levi? He’s dead, isn’t he? What’s wrong with Levi? He’s dead, isn’t he? What difference does it make?”, she will say. “Because if something happened between the two of you… I didn’t have him killed, but I’ll kill you, Bruaca”, threatens Tenório.