Passenger is shot during attempted bus robbery in Caxias; one of the criminals died | Rio de Janeiro

A passenger was shot and a bandit died during an attempted robbery of a bus on the Washington Luís Highway (BR-040), at the height of Reduc, in Duque de Caxias, Baixada Fluminense, on the morning of this Wednesday (29).

According to military police, a passenger would be armed and reacted to the robbery, hitting one of the criminals in the back. The other bandit managed to escape.

According to witnesses, the man who reacted to the robbery took the wounded robber’s gun and got off the bus.

The Municipality of Duque de Caxias confirmed that two patients were admitted, coming from a bus, at Hospital Moacyr do Carmo, at 5:49 am. The criminal, who was about 26 years old, arrived dead at the scene.

The injured passenger, 43 years old, was being evaluated by the medical team of the health unit during the morning.

The bus is on line 018 (Caxias – Parada Angélica). The vehicle was the first in the line to leave the garage at the end of the night.

According to witnesses, the bus was packed and each of the criminals had a pistol. They asked passengers to hand over their cell phones.

A passenger who was in the second-to-last seat and reacted, hitting one of the robbers, was also shot in the leg.

After passing through the hospital, the bus was taken to the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police Station (DHBF). Inside the vehicle it was possible to see blood marks, clothes and a backpack left on the way.

The vehicle underwent forensic examination and the driver, the conductor and some passengers gave statements. The man who reacted to the robbery has not yet been identified.

Investigators are waiting for the bus’s internal circuit footage to understand the dynamics of what happened. Passengers recovered cell phones.