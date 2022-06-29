Patients with Covid-19 have a higher risk of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and stroke – Revista Galileu

+



Patients with Covid-19 are at increased risk of developing neurodegenerative disorders (Photo: Robina Weermejer/Unsplash)

We are still understanding the long-term effects of Covid-19 infection and the changes it can cause in the human body. A new Danish study, presented last Friday (24) during the 8th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology, concluded that people who test positive for Covid-19 are at a higher risk of developing neurodegenerative disorders compared to individuals who test negative for it. the virus.

know more

The research analyzed the health database of more than half of the Danish population and nearly 1 million individuals who were tested for the virus between February 2020 and November 2021. Scientists used statistical techniques to calculate the relative risk, and results were stratified by admission status, age, sex, and comorbidities.

The study’s conclusion was that among the 43,375 who tested positive, there was a 3.5-fold increased risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease; 2.6 times with Parkinson’s disease; 2.7 times, with ischemic stroke; and 4.8 times with intracerebral hemorrhage (bleeding in the brain).

know more

The frequency of other neurodegenerative diseases such as multiple sclerosis, myasthenia gravis, Guillain-Barré syndrome and narcolepsy did not increase after Covid-19, influenza or pneumonia. “We found support for an increased risk of being diagnosed with neurodegenerative and cerebrovascular disorders in patients positive for Covid-19, which are expected to be confirmed or refuted by large registry studies in the near future,” noted Dr. Pardis Zarifkar, from the neurology department at Riget hospital in Denmark, in a statement.