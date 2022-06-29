PEC dos Auxílios report brings an impact of R$ 38.75 billion and a state of emergency

Senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE) protocols, this Wednesday (29), his report for the now called Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Aids.

The text represents the new offensive by the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government less than 100 days before the elections and marks a change of route in relation to the initial idea with PEC 16/2022, which provided for compensation by the federal government to states that had zero ICMS. on diesel oil and cooking gas.

The so-called PEC for Fuels provided for financial assistance of up to R$29.60 billion to states that accepted: 1) zero the rate of Tax on the Circulation of Goods and on Provision of Interstate and Intermunicipal Transport and Communication Services (ICMS) charged on diesel oil and cooking gas; 2) reduce to 12% the tax rate on hydrous ethanol.

The idea had been hastily announced by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in a press release three weeks ago at the Planalto Palace. Amid resistance among parliamentarians and governors to the plan and the risks of judicialization and less effectiveness in reducing fuel prices to consumers, the president retreated.

The substitute, to be filed by 11:00 am (Brasilia time), maintains only the forecast of financial compensation for the ethanol production chain, in an attempt to make this product more competitive with diesel. The estimated fiscal impact for this measure is R$3.8 billion. The other points of PEC 16/2022 were left out.

Instead of zeroing ICMS, the report includes an increase of BRL 200.00 in monthly transfers from Auxílio Brasil (a program that replaces Bolsa Família since December 2021), which would increase to an average of BRL 600.00 – even level of emergency aid in the most critical period of the Covid-19 pandemic. And also the zeroing of the line of beneficiaries of the program, with 1.6 million families included. The cost, in this case, would be another R$ 26 billion.

The proposal will also include a readjustment of the gas allowance, in order to guarantee the purchase of a cylinder every two months, at a cost of R$ 1.05 billion, in addition to the creation of the “truck voucher”, for the diesel supply, in the amount of R$ 1,000.00, for autonomous transporters, with an estimated value of R$ 5.4 billion by the end of the year.

There is also compensation for free public transport for the elderly, at a cost of R$ 2.5 billion. All measures are valid only until the end of 2022.

With this, the PEC dos Auxílios will provide for authorization for expenses of R$ 38.75 billion outside the spending ceiling. As a way of reconciling expenses with current tax rules, the text should recognize the state of emergency as a result of fuel prices. The effects, in this case, would be restricted to the measures provided for in the PEC.

Rapporteur Fernando Bezerra Coelho, who was government leader in the Federal Senate until December 2021, announced, in a press conference held this morning, that his replacement will be linked to PEC 1/2022, and no longer to PEC 16/2022, by the greater correlation of the themes present in the new report.

“President Rodrigo Pacheco understood that the objectives of PEC 16 no longer prospered. And, analyzing the presentation of other related matters, it was identified that PEC 1, signed by Senator Carlos Fávaro (PSD-MT) and Senator Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG), had more to do with the spirit that now predominated in the Federal Senate, which is the granting of these benefits”, he explained.

As the newspaper showed The State of São Paulothe same PEC 1/2022, at the beginning of the year, faced strong resistance from the economic team, which came to call the proposal “PEC Kamikaze”, when estimating a fiscal impact of more than R$ 100 billion for the measures in two years of validity.

The sudden changes had already been anticipated, last week, by the author of PEC 16/2022, Senator Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), government leader in the Federal Senate. According to him, there was a “fear” on the part of the Executive Branch that governors would not adhere to the new ICMS reduction, even with the compensation offered by the Union.

That week, Bezerra Coelho also argued that, due to legal uncertainty, the resources would be “better used” in benefits aimed at more specific audiences.

It is worth remembering that governors of 11 states are with a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (Adin) in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) against Complementary Law 192/2022, sanctioned in March, which determined the incidence of ICMS in a single time, with uniform rates. , in reais, on fuel prices — the so-called monophasia.

Senators also expressed concern that tax reduction efforts would not translate into proportional reductions in fuel prices at the pump for the consumer, which would make a direct transfer of resources more effective—in addition to being considered a more focused public policy.

In justifying the change of focus, Bezerra Coelho highlighted “the post-Covid economic crisis”, which has caused the worsening of poverty in the country and increased the number of families in a situation of food insecurity.

“The vision in the Federal Senate is that the fiscal space that would be used to zero the rate of diesel and cooking gas that would be used to grant direct social benefits to the most vulnerable strata of the Brazilian population, in view of the worsening of the economic crisis , especially its consequences in relation to food security”, justified the rapporteur.

