Pedrinho undergoes exams in BH and will be announced by Atlético-MG

In Belo Horizonte since Monday night, midfielder Pedrinho underwent medical examinations this Tuesday and will be announced as a reinforcement for Atlético-MG in the coming hours. The 24-year-old belongs to Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, and will be loaned to Galo until July next year. There is an agreement between the teams that guarantees Galo the preference for the purchase of the player, in case of proposal from any other club.

Pedrinho was revealed by Corinthians and quickly stood out with the Timão shirt, until he was traded with Benfica, in March 2020, for 20 million euros (about R$93 million at the time). The midfielder only spent one season in Portuguese football, until he was traded to Shakhtar for 18 million euros (approximately R$110 million at the price of a year ago).

However, his stint in Ukrainian football was very short. On the field, it was just six months, as the second part of the season was canceled because of the war between Ukraine and Russia. Reason that explains the fact that Pedrinho only played 19 matches with Shakhtar shirt, until being released to Atlético. Without playing since December last year, the midfielder was training at CSA’s CT, in Maceió.

Pedrinho will be the fourth reinforcement of Galo for the sequence of the season. For now, the Minas Gerais club has already announced the signings of defender Jemerson and striker Alan Kardec. In addition to them, fellow striker Cristian Pavón is in agreement with Atlético and will only be signed on the first day of July, as soon as he is out of ties with Boca Juniors.

All Atletico reinforcements can only debut from July 18, the date of the opening of the transfer window for clubs in Series A and B of the Brasileirão.