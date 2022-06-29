“People call us disgusting”

Mindy Mikla is a 30-year-old woman who has a YouTube channel with approximately 265,000 subscribers. She started to open up to followers about her personal life and talked about her relationship with a man 30 years her senior. “I was on YouTube for a whole year before introducing Larry, but when everyone started asking, that’s when I shared him,” says the resident of Florida, a southeastern US state.

However, she was not prepared for the negative comments about the age difference between her and her husband Larry, where some people said that “he was old enough to be her grandfather”. The comments were even more vicious when the couple announced in December 2021 that they were expecting a baby. You haters Larry was said to be “too old to be a father.”

In a video produced for the channel ‘Truly’, on Youtube and shown by the website The Mirror (in English), Mindy and Larry were invited to respond to some comments from their followers. many of them mean, with one even saying the relationship was ‘disgusting’.

“A lot of people supported us, but we also received a lot of hate and backlash for the age difference, which was a shock. I wasn’t ready, I wasn’t ready for this. Now, of course, I’ve developed thick skin and I’m fine, but it’s been a journey.”

She continues: “The funny thing about the hateful comments and the mean comments is that we’ve never had anyone come up to us and say it in person to our face. They are just keyboard warriors. They wouldn’t say it to our face, but they have no problem typing it.”

The couple met in 2015 after police officer Larry answered a call about a car accident where Mindy was involved. They got married in 2016 and started trying to have a baby in 2020.

To avoid getting upset, the couple says they try to focus their attention on positive comments, such as ‘I really enjoyed your videos’ or ‘I’m having a hard time and you guys helped me’. “That’s why we do what we do”, they conclude.

