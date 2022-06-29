Pepê, from the duo with Neném, regrets tattoo on his face | celebrities



Pepê participates in the program and shows tattoos he made for his twins – Reproduction

Published 06/29/2022 08:16

Rio – Singer Pepê, 46, from the duo with Neném, regretted the huge tattoo she got on her face to honor her twin sons, João Gael and Enzo Fabiano. The children are fruits of the marriage with Thalyta Santos. “The tattoo is very ugly. I thought it was a little name here, there”, said the artist to the program “A Tarde É Sua”, from RedeTV!.

At the beginning of the attraction, she said she was sorry. The tattoo was made a few days ago, but the singer is already looking for a dermatologist to erase it. “Guys, unfortunately I did something I wasn’t supposed to do. Thalyta always told me not to do it, but I was always against her will, unfortunately. I thought it would be cool”, explained the artist, who came to have relationship problems because of your attitude.

“Our marriage almost ended because of that. I did something that for me, as an artist, wasn’t cool. I work a lot with face, it was something without thinking, but I tell you: the tattoo artist is excellent, there’s nothing see,” he assured.

In Instagram Stories, Pepê spoke about the subject again. “I thought it would look cool, it didn’t. Now you can’t see it, I even put on a filter to look pretty without makeup”, said the singer, trying to show her followers the tattoos.