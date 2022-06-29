Pepê, Neném’s duo, tattoos their children’s names on their faces and regrets it

On today’s show “A Tarde é Sua” (RedeTV), Pepê, from the duo with Neném, confessed that he regretted the huge tattoos he got to honor his twin sons with Thalyta Santos, João Gael and Enzo Fabiano.

“The tattoo is very ugly. I thought it was a little name here, there,” said Sônia Abrão when she saw the tattoo on the left side with the name of Enzo, before Pepê appeared on video on the program.

Singer Pepê got the tattoo a few days ago, but has already regretted it. “This is Pepê, good afternoon Sônia, good afternoon to everyone who is there. Guys, unfortunately I did something I wasn’t supposed to do”, she introduced.

“Thalyta always told me (sic) not to do it, but I was always against her will, unfortunately. I thought it would be cool”, confesses the singer.

Pepê said he loves tattoos and said that after tattooing his face, he even had problems with his wife. “Almost the marriage ended because of it,” she revealed.

“I did something that for me, as an artist, was not cool. [?] I work a lot with face, it was something without thinking, but I tell you: the tattoo artist is excellent, it has nothing to do with it”, defended Pepê, who is 46 years old. “I was to blame”, he admitted.

RedeTV’s “A Tarde é Sua” program showed photos of Pepê’s tattoos Image: Reproduction / RedeTV

After participating in the RedeTV program, Pepê went to Instagram Stories and stated in a video that he is looking for a dermatologist for tattoo removal.

“I thought it would look cool, it didn’t. Now you can’t see it, I even put on a filter to look pretty without makeup”, declared Pepê, trying to show his followers the face with the tattoos.