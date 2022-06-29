Pepita says she will teach son that his mother is a transvestite

Singer Pepita said she will teach her son, Lucca Antonio, 7 months old, from her marriage to Kayque Nogueira, not to be a male chauvinist, and that his mother is a transvestite.

“I’m going to teach my son not to be sexist, not to make a woman an object, and that he is the son of a transvestite. [filho] men; I’m sure he will be my best friend, my partner in my life”, declared the artist in an interview with Quem.

According to Pepita, being a mother has always been something she dreamed of and had been in her plans since school and, over time, this desire only matured. Still, she said she had the help and companionship of her husband, whom she called “big daddy”.

“My husband is a big daddy. He wakes up at 3 am, wakes up at 6 am, makes him breastfeed. He’s a very good friend of mine, you know? It’s wonderful when a couple wanted to have a family, build a family”, she added proudly.

Pepita also revealed that she and Kayque have plans to raise the family, now with the arrival of a baby girl.

“I think that he [Lucca] deserves a sister. Who knows if soon we’ll have a sister for him. And I want a girl, to have that thing of brothers who fight, argue and love each other. I want that feeling, I want screaming in my house: ‘Mom, he took this, Mom, she did that’.”

Pepita and Kayque Nogueira announced the adoption of Lucca Antonio in May. At the time, the singer said that she and her husband promised to give “all the love in the world” to their son.