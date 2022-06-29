Performances: Vitor Roque debuts and becomes the youngest Athletico player to score a goal in Libertadores | athletico-pr

Vitor Roque: debuting in the competition and starting in the place of the injured Pablo, the striker needed just five minutes to swing the nets. He projected himself in the area, received it from Terans and hit hard on the goalkeeper’s exit. At the age of 17 years and 120 days, Vitor Roque passed Evandro (18 years and 282 days) and became the youngest Athletico player to score a goal in Libertadores.. The record is held by Júlio Enciso (16 years, 10 months and three days), for Libertad, in 2020. Biggest signing in red-black history, for R$ 24 million, the player has suffered two goals and three penalties in 10 matches for the club. Drilling. Grade: 7.5