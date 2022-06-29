Performances: Vitor Roque debuts and becomes the youngest Athletico player to score a goal in Libertadores | athletico-pr

Atletico won the Libertad-PAR 2-1 on Tuesday night, at Arena da Baixada, for the first leg of the Libertadores round of 16. The young Vitor Roque shone and opened the scoring, with assistance from David Terans. Nico Hernández did the other one from Hurricane. Villalba scored for Alvinegro.
The return match is scheduled for Tuesday, July 5 at 9:30 pm at Defensores del Chaco in Asunción, Paraguay.
- Technical sheet: Athletico vs Libertad
Vitor Roque: debuting in the competition and starting in the place of the injured Pablo, the striker needed just five minutes to swing the nets. He projected himself in the area, received it from Terans and hit hard on the goalkeeper’s exit. At the age of 17 years and 120 days, Vitor Roque passed Evandro (18 years and 282 days) and became the youngest Athletico player to score a goal in Libertadores.. The record is held by Júlio Enciso (16 years, 10 months and three days), for Libertad, in 2020. Biggest signing in red-black history, for R$ 24 million, the player has suffered two goals and three penalties in 10 matches for the club. Drilling. Grade: 7.5
David Terans: the Uruguayan attacking midfielder had a great night. He assisted Vitor Roque’s goal, distributed two hats, one of which Roque missed the goal, and commanded the offensive system. The performance recalled the impact of his arrival, with technique, skill and responsibility on the field. Grade: 7.5
Athletico vs Libertad: Vitor Roque celebrates a goal — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico
- bento [GOL]: 6.5
- Khelven [LAD]: 5.5
- Pedro Henrique [ZAG]: 6.0
- Nico Hernandez [ZAG]: 6.0
- Pedrinho [LAE]: 6.0
- Hugo Moura [VOL]: 7.0
- Christian [VOL]: 5.5
- (Erick [VOL]: 6.5)
- David Terans [MEC]: 7.5
- (Vitor Bueno [MEC]: 5.5)
- Cuello [ATA]: 7.0
- (Matheus Babi[ATA]: no grade)
- Pedro Rocha [ATA]: 6.0
- (canobbio [ATA]: 5.0)
- Vitor Roque [ATA]: 7.5
- (Romulus [ATA]: 5.0)
O athletic return to the field against palm trees on Saturday, at 9 pm, at Allianz Parque, for the 15th round of the Brasileirão.