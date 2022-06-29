Pericles opens up about fan influences and harassment – GQ

+



Pericles in rehearsal for the June/July edition of GQ Brasil (Photo: Adriano Damas)

Pericles Aparecido Fonseca de Faria, or rather, Pericles, or, even better, Pericão, is a personality whose talent matches his 1.90 m. The singer and songwriter is one of the biggest names in São Paulo samba. Ahead of Exaltasamba, he even recorded a DVD at the current Allianz Parque (formerly Palestra Itália), in 2010.

With the end of the group, in 2012 (despite the resumption of activities four years later, without Pericles or Thiaguinho), he pursued a successful solo career, starring in shows such as warms upfrom Rede Globo, alongside Regina Casé, and participating in the Famous dancefrom Fausto.

Now, Pericles is getting ready to release the first part of Pericão II Pagoda, his latest project. It’s one of the many highlights of an artist who came to balance his hairdressing job with the gig routine to help with household expenses, overcame various types of prejudice and reinvented himself on TikTok, where he accumulates 1.4 million followers and more. than 5 million likes.

THE GQ Brazilthe musician opens up the game and talks about musical influences, relates samba to elections and also talks about prejudice and personal life.

“In my house there was never any musical prejudice. We listened to everything: MPB, forró, salsa, big jazz bands, samba…” (Photo: Adriano Damas)

influences

“In my house there was never any musical prejudice. We listened to everything: MPB, forró, salsa, big jazz bands, samba… And when I started going to dances in the 70s, singers like Tim Maia and Hyldon and international artists like Ray Charles and Earth, Wind & Fire were favorites. My music is a portrait of that period.”

The success of the pagoda in the 90s

“We need to come up with a wave of talented people like we were in that period. Because Exaltasamba, Art Popular, Katinguelê honored the past, but also brought modernity. I’ve seen artists of the new generation who do this mix well. I mention the Akatu group, from Minas Gerais, and Bruna de Paula, a carioca who was in The Voice in 2019.”

Samba and elections

“I believe that it (samba) will come with a conciliatory tone. I want to show people that they are not alone and that they can choose what is best for them. At least that’s what I’m going to do.”

Surgery? Get out

“Yes, I am terrified of going under the knife. I preferred to do food reeducation work. I went from 210 to 175 kilos and I intend to lose more weight. I need to go back to training, but there was the recording of the DVD, the tours, the shows… Operation and hospital? Leave me out of it.”

Preconception

“For being black, fat, pagodeiro – a term that people use in a pejorative way. I am proud to be part of a style that has become a source of work for many people. Today our success is what bothers. They think our personal ascension is a sin. But we fought for it.”

harassment from fans

“I didn’t think I was handsome or interesting enough. When I learned to play the guitar, I discovered that the achievement depends a lot on the weapons you have at hand. And he has a taste for everything. I didn’t know how to deal with harassment very well, but today I take it easy. I appreciate the compliments and say I’m flattered, but I won’t be the one making the person happy.”

“I didn’t think I was handsome or interesting enough. When I learned to play the guitar, I discovered that the achievement depends a lot on the weapons you have at hand” (Photo: Adriano Damas)

