Pernambuco Health Department gives guidelines for health units; see the main points

With information from Agência Brasil

THE State Health Department (SES-PE) issued a technical note updating the surveillance guidelines for the monkey pox in Pernambuco. The state has yet to confirm any cases of the disease. In Brazil, 80 cases have already been reported, with 20 confirmations, according to the Ministry of Health.

The guidelines passed on to professionals range from the general contextualization of the new disease to the diagnosis of suspects. THE SES guides professionals that in case of suspected disease, the individual must be immediately isolated, with notification to the health authorities and clinical samples collected. In turn, confirmation for the disease must maintain the patient’s isolation until the lesions disappear.

Also, the secretariat guides that “the tracking and monitoring of contacts of suspected cases should be carried out for at least 21 days”.

How to identify suspected monkey pox?

In non-endemic countries, surveillance cases for the monkeypox outbreak have been established:

suspicious case – Individual of any age who, as of March 15, 2022, has a sudden onset of an acute rash suggestive of smallpox single or multiple, anywhere

of the body (including genital region), whether or not associated with adenomegaly or fever. AND

The travel history to an endemic country or with confirmed cases of the disease in the 21 days

prior to the onset of symptoms.

Individual of any age who, as of March 15, 2022, has a sudden onset of an acute rash suggestive of single or multiple, anywhere of the body (including genital region), whether or not associated with adenomegaly or fever. AND The travel history to an endemic country or with confirmed cases of the disease in the 21 days prior to the onset of symptoms. have bond epidemiological with people with a history of travel to endemic countries or

with confirmed cases of the disease, since March 15, 2022, in the previous 21 days

the onset of signs and symptoms.

with people with a history of travel to endemic countries or with confirmed cases of the disease, since March 15, 2022, in the previous 21 days the onset of signs and symptoms. have bond epidemiological cwith probable or confirmed suspected cases of monkeypox since March 15, 2022, in the 21 days prior to the onset of signs and symptoms.

How is monkeypox transmitted?

Monkeypox is a disease caused by a virus and transmitted by close or intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions.

Contact can be through a hug, kiss, massage, sexual intercourse or respiratory secretions. Transmission also occurs by contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces that have been used by the patient.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Fever, headache, muscle pain, mucosal and skin lesions, swollen glands in the neck, groin or armpit (lymphadenopathy), the latter is a symptom that differentiates monkeypox from common smallpox.