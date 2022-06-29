Piquet apologizes for comment about Hamilton

Load audio player

the three-time champion formula 1 Nelson Piquet released a statement apologizing for the use of a racist term against the pilot of the mercedes Lewis Hamiltondenying that the speech had a prejudiced connotation.

The comment that broke out on social media last week was made by Piquet in an interview last year. This led to a strong reaction from the sporting community, including notes of disapproval from F1 and the FIA.

In response, Hamilton said the “time has come” to change “archaic thoughts”. And now Piquet has spoken out about the case, saying he would like to “clear up stories circulating in the press about a comment I made in an interview last year.”

Although Piquet admits that what was said “was poorly thought out, and I will not defend myself against it”, he claims that the term used “is widely and historically used colloquially in the Portuguese language as a synonym for ‘person’ or ‘face’. , and was not used with intent to offend”.

“I would never use the term I was accused of using in some translations,” he said. “I strongly condemn any suggestion that I would have used that word with the aim of demeaning a pilot because of the color of his skin.”

“I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been affected, including Lewis who is an amazing driver. But the translation that circulates in some vehicles and on social media is not correct. Discrimination has no place in F1 or society and I’m glad it did. clarify my thoughts in this case”.

Read the translation of Nelson Piquet’s statement below:

“I would like to clarify a story that circulates in the press about a comment I made in an interview last year. What I said was poorly thought out, and I will not defend myself against it, but I want to clarify that the term used is widely and historically used in a colloquial in Portuguese as a synonym for ‘person’ or ‘cara’, and was not used with the intention of offending”.

“I would never use the term I’ve been accused of using in some translations. I strongly condemn any suggestion that I would have used that word with the aim of demeaning a pilot because of the color of his skin.”

“I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been affected, including Lewis who is an amazing driver. But the translation that circulates in some vehicles and on social media is not correct. Discrimination has no place in F1 or society and I’m glad it did. clarify my thoughts in this case”.

