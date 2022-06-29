Politicians press for Pedro Guimarães to leave

Politicians and authorities have commented on social media about allegations of sexual harassment involving the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães. Employees say they were aborted by the president of the state bank with phrases of sexual connotation.

Report published on Tuesday (June 28, 2022) by the news portal metropolises says that the MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) is investigating reports from employees about Guimarães’ conduct.

According to the publication, he acts inappropriately in front of female employees. Among the reported episodes are unauthorized intimate touches and invitations incompatible with the work situation. In a statement, the institution denies having knowledge of the cases and says it has several internal control mechanisms.

This Wednesday (June 29), the government should remove Guimarães from the presidency of the state bank and appoint a woman to the position. Daniella Marques, Secretary of Productivity and Competitiveness of the Ministry of Economy, should be appointed to replace Pedro Guimarães in the presidency of Caixa.

On the networks, opposition politicians spoke out about the case and demanded an advance in the investigations of the case.

Senator pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) said that the case requires an investigation “strict and immediate”in addition to the removal of Pedro Guimarães from the command of the state bank. “A bank lives on credibility and a public bank cannot admit a potential harasser in the main position of the institution”, published the senator.

The also pre-candidate for the Planalto Palace Ciro Gomes (PDT) charged that the MPF investigate the case and called the president of Caixa de “serial killer of honor” of bank employees.

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) said that the accusations are serious and that he filed a request asking for the summoning of Pedro Guimarães by the CDH (Commission on Human Rights). The opposition leader wants Guimarães to provide information about allegations of sexual harassment to employees of the state bank.

Deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) also commented on the case. the bolsonarista published an image in support of the former president of Caixa on his Twitter profile.

See other demonstrations: