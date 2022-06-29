Presenter who moved the world with farewell to discovering cancer dies at 40 – 06/28/2022

Deborah James became known worldwide after sharing, in May, a post claiming that her body could ‘no longer go on’. She died at home with her family, who announced her death on Tuesday (28).

English presenter Deborah James died at the age of 40 from bowel cancer, of which she was diagnosed in 2016.

Her health status became world-renowned after she wrote an Instagram post saying goodbye on May 9. James hosted the BBC’s You, Me and the Big C podcast, which discusses the lives of people with cancer.

His family announced his death on Tuesday (28), also on Instagram: “Deborah left peacefully today, surrounded by her family.”

The presenter, who leaves two children, was described in the post as “the most amazing wife, daughter, sister and mother”.

She was receiving hospice care at her parents’ home in Woking, England, after it was concluded that the treatment was no longer working. Her liver had stopped working for six months and doctors had said further treatments would be “fruitless”.

“Nobody knows how much time I have left, but I’m not able to walk, I sleep most days, and most of the things I took for granted are distant dreams,” she said in the May post.

“I know we’re looking at all possibilities. But even with all the innovative cancer treatments in the world or even if there’s a new magical breakthrough, my body just can’t go on anymore.”

Deborah launched the Bowelbabe fund to promote personalized medicine in cancer care. In less than 24 hours, the fund managed to surpass £1 million, far exceeding its initial target of £250,000. Today, the figure has already exceeded £6.8 million.

Her Instagram account surpassed 1 million followers and, in May, she received the title of lady from Prince William, who visited her at her parents’ house and paid tribute to the cancer awareness promoted by the presenter.

Deborah was a vice principal at a school, and after her cancer diagnosis, she started blogging. Soon, she won a column on the website of The Sun newspaper and, in 2018, she started to present the BBC podcast with Rachael Bland and Lauren Mahon, also diagnosed with cancer. Bland, another presenter, died at age 40, six months after the show’s launch. Mahon continues to host the podcast.

