Presenter who moved the world with farewell to terminal cancer dies at 40

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Presenter who moved the world with farewell to terminal cancer dies at 40 1 Views

Deborah James
photo caption,

Deborah James hosted the BBC’s You, Me and the Big C podcast, which discusses the lives of people with cancer

English presenter Deborah James died at the age of 40 from bowel cancer, of which she was diagnosed in 2016.

Her health status became world-renowned after she wrote an Instagram post saying goodbye on May 9. James hosted the BBC’s You, Me and the Big C podcast, which discusses the lives of people with cancer.

His family announced his death on Tuesday (28), also on Instagram: “Deborah left peacefully today, surrounded by her family.”

The presenter, who leaves two children, was described in the post as “the most amazing wife, daughter, sister and mother”.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Lucas appears with his son with Sandy and gives details of his birthday

Lucas Lima shows rare moment with his son and reveals details of the boy’s birthday …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved