Pro-Lula demonstration at SBT “was approved, I believe, by Silvio Santos himself”, says Joaquim de Carvalho

247 – A video went viral on social media in which a young woman in the audience of presenter Silvio Santos, from SBT, makes an “L” with her hand while a politician from the PL, Jair Bolsonaro’s party, granted an interview.

The image won social media because it was seen as a demonstration of support for former President Lula (PT) in the program of an ally of Bolsonaro, Silvio Santos.

Joaquim de Carvalho, journalist for the Brazil 247 and gives TV 247, stated, however, that the scene would not have aired without prior authorization, perhaps even from Silvio Santos himself, owner of SBT. “Testimony of those who worked at SBT: Silvio’s program is recorded and edited. The image of the young woman doing Lula’s ‘L’ while Homem do Baú interviewed a PL politician was approved, I believe, by Silvio himself. with him is handpicked. It was no accident”.

