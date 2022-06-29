Project suspends price readjustment of medicines and health plans — Senado Notícias

The Senate analyzes a proposal that suspends the annual adjustment of 15.5% on the prices of medicines and private health care plans and insurance. From Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), PL 1,393/2022 proposes that retroactive charging of suspended adjustments after the 2022 period is prohibited.

The adjustment was authorized by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) and refers to the period from May 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023, in the percentage of 15.5%, for health plans and medicines. The decision was published in Official Diary of the Union on the 27th of May.

Randolfe says, in the justification of the project, that it is the biggest increase in health plans since 2000, and that in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic crisis, without any prospect of improvement in the economic scenario and employability in Brazil.

“The country sees the number of unemployed increase at a rapid rate, in addition to an unprecedented compression of family income, with a decrease in average wages and with an inflation that beats historical records every day. (…) workers are increasingly losing their purchasing power.”

The senator points out that companies in the supplementary health sector will not suffer any damage to their financial balances with the suspension of the readjustment. “There was record profit for the sector in the years 2020 and 2021, that is, in the middle of a pandemic, a result, at first, of the low number of consultations and exams carried out due to isolation, in addition to the effort of the population to keep the plans during the health crisis and, in a second moment, the expressive increase in consultations and exams.”

By Raíssa Portela (under the supervision of Sheyla Assunção)