Public Ministry defends suspension of Ludmilla’s cache – 06/28/2022 – Panel

The Public Ministry of São Paulo manifested itself for the suspension of the payment of fee by the city hall of the capital to the singer Ludmilla, for having made the letter “L” with her fingers during a show at Virada Cultural, on May 29.
The action was proposed by Councilman Fernando Holiday (Novo), who alleges misuse of purpose in the use of public resources. According to him, the gesture would be a reference to the candidacy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the presidency.
In her demonstration, prosecutor Eloisa Franco says that there are strong indications of violation of principles such as impersonality, administrative morality and legality. She also sees the event’s similarity to that of a showmice, which is prohibited by electoral law.
“As can be seen, at least in a perfunctory analysis, there are several elements that point to a deviation of purpose in such a contract that should have a cultural purpose”, she says in the representation, defending the granting of an injunction by the Justice.
The singer argues that the sign was not a reference to Lula, but to the initial letter of her own name. Ludmilla’s fee was R$200,000.
