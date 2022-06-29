Rafa Kalimann confirms affair with Bruninho and comments on João Vicente’s reaction: “They can understand each other”

OMG, it’s really happening! After several rumors and some passionate sightings, Rafa Kalimann confirmed the affair with the Brazilian volleyball player Bruno Rezende, better known as Bruninho. However, in an interview with Extra this Tuesday (28), the influencer said that she does not want to “fall under the pressure” of labeling what the two are experiencing. Rafa also commented on rumors that actor João Vicente de Castro had a falling out with the player because of him.

“Oh, guys, do you have to label kiss on the mouth? There is not! We are getting to know each other, but I also don’t want to fall under that pressure, nor is it up to us. We are very well resolved. He (Bruninho) is playing, making his trip. He’s nice, he’s a person I admire a lot”she said during São João da Thay, in Maranhão.

Rafa and Bruninho were seen together, kissing, on June 18, at the Festa do Peão in Americana, in the interior of São Paulo. After the videos circulated on the networks, rumors emerged that the new romance would have shaken the friendship between Bruninho and João Vicente, who, recently, had also been pointed out as Rafa Kalimann’s affair. The actor and the player even stopped following each other on Instagram, but returned shortly afterwards.

In the interview, the influencer assured that she does not know what happened, but bets on a “misunderstanding”. “They are friends. I think it was a misunderstanding. I don’t know the story, I didn’t want to get into it. They are friends, they understand each other. There, I don’t know what really happened.” explained.

João Vicente himself had already expressed himself on the subject and denied the possible bullshit. On social media, he posted a very ironic photo next to Bruninho with the caption: “Press: João and Bruninho stop following each other! The face of João and Bruninho”.