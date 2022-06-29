Rape of LGBTQIA+ increases 88% in one year in Brazil – 06/28/2022 – Daily life

Rape records of LGBTQIA+ people increased by 88.4% between 2020 and 2021, show data from the Brazilian Public Security Yearbook released this Tuesday (28). In absolute numbers, rapes jumped from 95 to 179 in the period. The acronym refers to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transvestite, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual and other orientations or identities.

Two other crimes were high in the statistics. Intentional (intentional) bodily harm increased by 35%, from 1,271 to 1,719. Reporting of LGBT+ murders increased by 7%, from 167 to 179.

When considering the absolute numbers of registered cases, in 2021 there were 448 assaults, 84 rapes and 12 homicides more than in 2020.

One such case was that of Victor (not his real name), 40, who was raped by at least two men about a year ago.. The crime happened after he was drugged during a date arranged by a dating app.

He said he felt guilty about going to the meeting and was afraid of a homophobic reaction from the police. So it took five days for him to realize that he had been raped. In the end, he said he was well taken care of at the police station.

After making the complaint, tests confirmed the rape and the use of Zolpidem – an insomnia drug known as “good night, Cinderella”.

Since that day, Victor has not been able to have sex anymore due to the fear that something similar will happen again. He has now been in therapy and has taken medication for depression and anxiety. The process currently runs under judicial secrecy.

​Dennis Pacheco, researcher at the FBSP (Brazilian Public Security Forum), points out that despite an increase in records, it is not possible to say that there was an increase in the number of cases. The increase in notifications can mean, for example, greater confidence to make the complaint, bringing to light violence that previously did not reach the authorities.

“One of the hypotheses is that the increase in the public debate on the subject implied an increase in registrations, because of a feeling that there could be adequate processing of the complaint by public security institutions”, he says.

Other hypotheses raised by the researcher, which may coexist, are the influence of the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to frame homophobia in the law on crimes of racism, passed in 2019, and the worsening of gender and sexual orientation violence.

Pacheco says that despite its relevance, the general quality of data on crimes against LGBT+ people is “very low”. This is because many states do not have an efficient monitoring routine. The yearbook itself suffered from these gaps.

The tables with the information collected by the forum have blank sections. In these cases, the states declared they had no data or did not even respond to the researchers’ requests.

São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Bahia, Maranhão and Rio Grande do Sul did not present information about 2020 about 2021. Together, these federative units represent about 46% of the Brazilian population, something around 98 million inhabitants.

The first IBGE survey on the sexual orientation of Brazilians released on May 25 this year, carried out in 108,000 households, indicates, for example, that 2.3% of the population of the state of São Paulo declares itself to be homosexual or bisexual, the equivalent of to 1 million people. There is no data on violence suffered by LGBTQIA+ in the state.

“Producing data helps to produce effective public policies focused on this population, but what we have in Brazil is a culture of universalist policies that reinforce these inequalities, ignoring the vulnerabilities of specific groups, such as the LGBTQIA+ population”, he says.

In Acre, for example, the only available data is a homicide against an LGBTQIA+ person in 2020 – according to the authorities, there was no murder of people from this population in 2021. The other cases related to willful bodily injury and rape in the state were classified as ” Information not available”.

In the case of rapes, the states with the highest percentage increase in records are Alagoas (500%) and Amapá (500%). In absolute numbers, both had an increase from 1 case to 6. The state of Goiás had the biggest increase in the number of LGBTQIA+ rape notifications, from 10 to 27, a growth of 170%.

The absence of data also affects the quality of information in the form of percentage distortions. The case of Alagoas and Amapá, for example, distorts the Brazilian percentage upwards. There are 10 more rapes in the period of one year, less than the 17 cases in Goiás.

“The numbers don’t tell us much about the LGBTQIA+ population and make it difficult to compare with national data accurately because there is this problem in producing data that goes beyond the public safety sector.”