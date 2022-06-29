Record defines the premiere of the new season of Ilha Record – Prisma

Record set the premiere date for the second season of the reality show “Ilha Record”.

Under the command of Mariana Rios, the first episode of the program will be shown on July 18, a Monday, starting at 10:45 pm.

The recordings are happening at full speed in Paraty, Rio de Janeiro.

And it is already possible to set the date of the grand finale of the current season of “Power Couple”, presented by Adriana Galisteu.

The winning couple will be announced on July 14, a Thursday.



These are the 13 confirmed participants in ILHA RECORD 2:



SOLANGE GOMES

Presenter, Writer and Digital Influencer

48 years

Lives in Rio de Janeiro

STE VIEGAS

Model and digital influencer

30 years

Lives in Rio de Janeiro

WHENDY TAVARES

Former panicat, model and digital influencer

27 years

Lives in Sao Paulo

BELLATO VICTORY

digital influencer

22 years

Lives in Sao Paulo



JACIARA DIAS

Businesswoman and digital influencer

44 years

Born in Feira de Santana (BA) and lives in São Paulo



ALINE DAHLEN

Actress and bodybuilder

40 years

Lives in Porto Alegre

RAPHAEL SANDER

Actor

34 years

Lives in Sao Paulo

BRUNO SUTTER

Musician, comedian and actor

42 years

Lives in Sao Paulo

KAIK

Actor and digital influencer

19 years old

Born in Santos (SP) and lives in São Paulo

NAKAGIMA

Professional surfer, entrepreneur and digital influencer

34 years

Lives in Praia Grande (SP)

CAIQUE AGUIAR

Personal trainer, actor and model

27 years

Lives in Sao Paulo

FABIO BRAZ

Former football player and celebrity party PR

43 years

Born in São Paulo and lives in Rio de Janeiro

KAIO VIANA

funk singer

26 years

Born in Sergipe and lives in São Paulo