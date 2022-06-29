Record defines the premiere of the new season of Ilha Record – Prisma

Record set the premiere date for the second season of the reality show “Ilha Record”.
Under the command of Mariana Rios, the first episode of the program will be shown on July 18, a Monday, starting at 10:45 pm.
The recordings are happening at full speed in Paraty, Rio de Janeiro.
And it is already possible to set the date of the grand finale of the current season of “Power Couple”, presented by Adriana Galisteu.
The winning couple will be announced on July 14, a Thursday.
These are the 13 confirmed participants in ILHA RECORD 2:
SOLANGE GOMES
Presenter, Writer and Digital Influencer
48 years
Lives in Rio de Janeiro
STE VIEGAS
Model and digital influencer
30 years
Lives in Rio de Janeiro
WHENDY TAVARES
Former panicat, model and digital influencer
27 years
Lives in Sao Paulo
BELLATO VICTORY
digital influencer
22 years
Lives in Sao Paulo
JACIARA DIAS
Businesswoman and digital influencer
44 years
Born in Feira de Santana (BA) and lives in São Paulo
ALINE DAHLEN
Actress and bodybuilder
40 years
Lives in Porto Alegre
RAPHAEL SANDER
Actor
34 years
Lives in Sao Paulo
BRUNO SUTTER
Musician, comedian and actor
42 years
Lives in Sao Paulo
KAIK
Actor and digital influencer
19 years old
Born in Santos (SP) and lives in São Paulo
NAKAGIMA
Professional surfer, entrepreneur and digital influencer
34 years
Lives in Praia Grande (SP)
CAIQUE AGUIAR
Personal trainer, actor and model
27 years
Lives in Sao Paulo
FABIO BRAZ
Former football player and celebrity party PR
43 years
Born in São Paulo and lives in Rio de Janeiro
KAIO VIANA
funk singer
26 years
Born in Sergipe and lives in São Paulo