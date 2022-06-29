Reinaldo ‘disregards’ the situation at Palmeiras and alviverde fans revolt, who think about the final game of the Copa do Brasil: “None”

The rivalry between the teams grows with each game and both face each other at Allianz Parque, for the Copa do Brasil

Palmeiras has a very important game this Wednesday (29) against Cerro Porteño, away from home, for the first game of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da América. The Palmeiras team is very focused on what they need to do on the field, even more so in a knockout match, where any mistake can be fatal.

Off the field, an interview with Reinaldo, from São Paulo, has drawn a lot of attention from Palmeiras. When talking about the history of Palmeiras’ victory in the Brasileirão, a turnaround at Morumbi, the left-back kind of belittled it: “Palmeiras found the 2 goals there and won. What was the move that Palmeiras came face to face? None”, said the player during the De Lavada Podcast .

Reinaldo also spoke about the “fight” he had with Gabriel Menino: “Gabriel Menino kicked the ball at our fan, Luciano and I saw it, and he kept yelling at our fan. In our house, I can’t let them do that. He kicked the ball on purpose at our fan, and no matter how far the ball arrives, he was screaming at our fan”, revealed.

Reinaldo continued talking about the matter: “Do you think it is right? I do not think. I’m not going to go to their house, win the game and throw the ball at the fans, because they can have children, elderly people and the ball (can) catch and the worst can happen. Guys say I want to be macho, but I don’t want to and I don’t accept it, whoever it is. And then everyone thinks I wanted to fight because of the result”, concluded.

It is worth remembering that the two teams still face in the Copa do Brasil, in the Allianz Parque. In the first match, São Paulo won 1-0, but Verdão has full conditions to reverse the score and qualify for the quarterfinals of the competition.