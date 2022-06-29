Remember Wanessa and Dolabella’s Reconciliation Journey

This week, Nathan Camargo talked about the involvement between his cousin Wanessa Camargo and actor Dado Dolabella. Luciano Camargo’s son said that “everyone [da família] know they are together”. The statement was given during a participation in the Love Cast talk show, presented by Débora Lyra, who also commands the painting A Hora da Venenosa, on Record TV Goiás. Although the confirmation has only come now, the return of the ex-couple was announced exclusively by the LeoDias column a few weeks ago, despite being denied at the time.

Encounter x water drop

Soon after the announcement of the end of Wanessa’s marriage with businessman Marcus Buaiz, ​​in the first week of May, after 17 years together, this column found that a meeting of the singer with Dolabella would have been the last straw for the separation. This meeting would have happened on a trip she with friends to Alto Paraíso de Goiás, the same city where the actor lives. They would have spent the Easter holiday in Chapada dos Veadeiros.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos Wanessa Godói Camargo, born in 1982, is a Brazilian singer, actress, songwriter and presenter. Born in Goiânia (GO), she became famous in the early 2000s as a teen idol Playback / Instagram ****Photo-Wanessa-Camargo-2 Daughter of singer Zezé Di Camargo and Zilú Godói, Wanessa started her artistic career when she was still young. As a teenager, she participated in the cast of a production of the musical Cats and also joined the ballet team of her father’s country duo.Instagram/Play ****Photo-Wanessa-Camargo-5 However, it was in 2000, after signing a contract with Sony Music and releasing her first pop album, that the young woman saw her career take off. At the time, the songs O Amor Não Deixa and Apaixonada Por Você were popular with young audiences.Instagram/Play ****Photo-Wanessa-Camargo-4 In 2001, he released his second CD and managed to reach older audiences. Years later, with her first live album, called Transparente, the young woman changed her look and began to show a more mature image.Instagram/Play ****Photo-Wanessa-Camargo-11 The singer also released other albums in 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2016, 2020 and, in 2021, “Pai & Filha”, alongside Zezé Di Camargo.reproduction ****Photo-Wanessa-Camargo-7 In the meantime, Wanessa was invited to present the program Jovens Tardes, on Rede Globo, and also managed the Domingo da Gente, on RecordAgNews ****Photo-Wanessa-Camargo In addition, the artist participated in the fourth season of Sítio do Pica-Pau Amarelo, in the soap opera Cheias de Charme, in the series Dr. Darci, in the feature Xuxa e os Duendes, dubbed a character in the film Sing – Quem Canta Seus Males Espanta, among others.reproduction ****Photo-Wanessa-Camargo-8 During her career, Wanessa migrated from romantic ballads to electronic, sertanejo and, recently, returned to pop singing. In addition, the artist also released songs in other languages.Reproduction / Instagram ****Photo-Wanessa-Camargo-1 Since becoming a singer, Wanessa has sold 2 million copies, received several awards, in addition to being nominated for MTV Video Music.reproduction ****Foto-Wanessa-Camargo-e-dado-dolabela In her personal life, the singer got involved with some famous people, including actor Dado Dolabella, Leandro (from the band KLB), Felipe Dylon, Erik Marmo and Rodrigo Prado.reproduction ****Picture-Wanessa-Camargo-next-to-the-ex-husband In 2005, she started a romance with businessman Marcus Buaiz, ​​with whom she married years later and had children José Marcus and João Francisco. In early May 2022, however, the couple announced the end of their 17-year relationship.Reproduction / Instagram 0

Unfollow on social networks

Later, curious movements were observed on social networks. Wanessa’s friends stopped following Buaiz and started following Dolabella. One of these friends was Jonas Santos, the singer’s makeup artist.

post-divorce meeting

The column also disclosed that Wanessa and the actor were planning a new meeting after the announcement of the end of her marriage. The idea was to rent a property near Jardim de Maytrea, also in Alto Paraíso de Goiás, so that the two could spend the last fortnight of May together. The meeting, however, would have taken place in a flat in the Jardins neighborhood, in São Paulo, on May 13, hours after Zezé Di Camargo’s daughter signed the divorce. The space would have been rented by Dolabella days earlier.

Wedding Invitation

Also during Débora Lyra’s podcast, Nathan Camargo talked about the invitation made to Dado Dolabella for his wedding. Luciano’s son and the actor are close friends and the invitation came even before the rumors surrounding his involvement with Wanessa. As advanced by this column, the two chose to protect themselves and did not attend the marriage celebration on June 6th.

In addition, according to Nathan, the singer’s children would be sick, another factor that would have prevented the new couple from attending the ceremony.

remember

The first involvement between Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella took place in 2000. They stayed together until 2002. In 2003, the two resumed their relationship, marked by troubled episodes and public fights, until they broke up once again.

Stay in!

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.