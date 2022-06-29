Remember Wanessa and Dolabella’s Reconciliation Journey

This week, Nathan Camargo talked about the involvement between his cousin Wanessa Camargo and actor Dado Dolabella. Luciano Camargo’s son said that “everyone [da família] know they are together”. The statement was given during a participation in the Love Cast talk show, presented by Débora Lyra, who also commands the painting A Hora da Venenosa, on Record TV Goiás. Although the confirmation has only come now, the return of the ex-couple was announced exclusively by the LeoDias column a few weeks ago, despite being denied at the time.
Encounter x water drop
Soon after the announcement of the end of Wanessa’s marriage with businessman Marcus Buaiz, in the first week of May, after 17 years together, this column found that a meeting of the singer with Dolabella would have been the last straw for the separation. This meeting would have happened on a trip she with friends to Alto Paraíso de Goiás, the same city where the actor lives. They would have spent the Easter holiday in Chapada dos Veadeiros.
0
Unfollow on social networks
Later, curious movements were observed on social networks. Wanessa’s friends stopped following Buaiz and started following Dolabella. One of these friends was Jonas Santos, the singer’s makeup artist.
post-divorce meeting
The column also disclosed that Wanessa and the actor were planning a new meeting after the announcement of the end of her marriage. The idea was to rent a property near Jardim de Maytrea, also in Alto Paraíso de Goiás, so that the two could spend the last fortnight of May together. The meeting, however, would have taken place in a flat in the Jardins neighborhood, in São Paulo, on May 13, hours after Zezé Di Camargo’s daughter signed the divorce. The space would have been rented by Dolabella days earlier.
Wedding Invitation
Also during Débora Lyra’s podcast, Nathan Camargo talked about the invitation made to Dado Dolabella for his wedding. Luciano’s son and the actor are close friends and the invitation came even before the rumors surrounding his involvement with Wanessa. As advanced by this column, the two chose to protect themselves and did not attend the marriage celebration on June 6th.
In addition, according to Nathan, the singer’s children would be sick, another factor that would have prevented the new couple from attending the ceremony.
remember
The first involvement between Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella took place in 2000. They stayed together until 2002. In 2003, the two resumed their relationship, marked by troubled episodes and public fights, until they broke up once again.
Stay in!
To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.
Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.