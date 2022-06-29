RJ records fifth case of monkeypox; secretariat confirms local broadcast | Rio de Janeiro

The Municipal Health Department of Rio confirmed another case of monkeypox in the city of Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday (29). This is a 28-year-old man, resident in the municipality and with no history of international travel. It is the fifth case of the disease recorded in the state.

The State of Rio de Janeiro confirmed the local transmission of the disease. Last Friday (24), Rio’s municipal secretary of health, Rodrigo Prado, confirmed the local transmission of monkeypox in the capital.

Rio’s municipal secretariat is also investigating three other suspected cases in the city, all men aged between 30 and 39. They are in home isolation and are being monitored daily by the Health Surveillance Superintendence (SVS) through the Strategic Health Surveillance Information Coordination (CIEVS Rio).

Thus, the State of Rio de Janeiro has a record of five cases of monkeypox, four in the capital – one of them a man from London – and one in the city of Maricá.

São Paulo confirmed the local broadcast a day earlier.

The main forms of transmission of smallpox from monkeys are through close, intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. It can be from a hug, kiss, sexual intercourse or respiratory secretions. For now, this virus is not airborne, like Covid.

Contamination can also occur through contact with infected materials, such as clothing and bedding that were used by the patient.

Health officials say that while the disease was first identified in monkeys, the current outbreak has nothing to do with the animals.