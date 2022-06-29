Rock in Rio: Roberta Medina is against politics in concerts – 06/28/2022 – Illustrated

Responsible for the Portuguese edition of Rock in Rio, businesswoman Roberta Medina commented on the emergence of political demonstrations on the stages of music festivals.

“I think politics is done with conversation and not on stage,” Medina said in an interview on Saturday. “At Rock in Rio, we see artists exploring the opportunity to make a face for a crowd, to reverberate for an entire country. It’s more about art than political position, nobody can make a political defense on stage.”

Like what happened at Lolapalooza and at Virada Cultural in São Paulo, this year’s edition of Rock in Rio Lisboa was also marked by political statements by Brazilian artists, who spoke out mainly against President Jair Bolsonaro and the deaths of the journalist. Dom Phillips and the indigenist Bruno Pereira.

In the early afternoon of this Saturday, the São Paulo band Francisco, El Hombre made several criticisms of the president to the audience, who displayed flags stamped with the face of Lula, candidate for the Planalto, and also against the current ruler.

In the performance of singer Anitta, the theme appeared when her ballet repeated the cry of “outside, Bolsonaro”, which had also happened in her show at the Coachella festival, in the United States. In an interview given to Brazilian and Portuguese journalists, the singer also spoke about the Amazon.

“The Amazon is the great treasure of our country, and people treat it like nothing. It is unacceptable that this place is dangerous for people to visit”, he said, referring to the murder of Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira, which had great repercussions. International.

Another artist to raise this flag was Ney Matogrosso. Despite not having avoided making verbal manifestations, the singer showed videos of indigenous people on the stage screen. The public shouted against the president in all the presentations by Brazilian artists on the last weekend of the event.