Róger Guedes complicates Corinthians’ situation in Libertadores – 06/28/2022

Corinthians tied with Boca Juniors-ARG by 0 x 0, this Tuesday (28), at Neo Química Arena, and lost the chance to open an advantage in the confrontation of the round of 16 of the Libertadores. Especially with forward Róger Guedes, who missed a penalty at the end of the first half.

With several absences (Gil, Du Queiroz, Cantillo, Renato Augusto, Gustavo Mosquito, Maycon and Paulinho), coach Vítor Pereira put Corinthians in 3-4-3, with Fágner playing the role of third defender and Mantuan playing for the right wing .

Without playing in the muffler and playing a game of patience, Corinthians tried to look for spaces in the defense of Boca Juniors, but without being careful not to take the counterattack. At the end of the first half, he got his big chance after Marcos Rojo’s penalty in Mantuan, in the 42nd minute. Róger Guedes, who sang the free kick, stopped at goalkeeper Rossi, a specialist in penalty kicks — he took his 13th in 44 hits, in addition to seeing 5 out.

At the beginning of the second stage, after 2 minutes, Corinthians missed a great opportunity after a great move by Willian, on the left. Giuliano was stopped by Rojo and then Mantuan missed the shot. In the 20th minute, Mantuan made a good cross from the right, but Adson hit without direction, in another clear chance.

According to SofaScore statistics, Corinthians had more possession than Boca (56% x 44%), more shots (10 x 7), but ended up having only one shot towards Rossi’s goal, precisely on Róger’s penalty. Guedes. To make matters worse, Fágner, one of the best on the field in the first half, ended up being substituted at halftime, suffering a thigh injury. William, at 40, felt his shoulder and is another one that worries him.

Corinthians reached the 18th game in a row without defeat in Itaquera, but for the second game in a row in Libertadores it was in a draw — it had drawn 1 x 1 against the weak Always Ready-BOL, in the group stage. The 0 x 0 against Boca was also the second in a row for Corinthians at Neo Química Arena, after stopping at Santos last Saturday for the 14th round.

Corinthians has a chance to seek a spot at Bombonera, but it will be very complicated. Not only because of the Argentine team’s history there, but because of the absences of Vítor Pereira’s team and the lack of aim of their forwards. to see.

