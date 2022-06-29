Ronaldo’s departure from Cruzeiro’s game has confusion between security guards and fans; video | cruise

Ronaldo’s departure from one of Mineirão’s boxes, after Cruzeiro’s 2-1 victory over Sport, was met with turmoil and confusion between security guards and a Cruzeiro fan (watch the video above).

As has been the custom in Cruzeiro games with Ronaldo present, several fans stayed at the door of the box waiting for the exit in search of autographs and photos. Security was reinforced, with professionals from Cruzeiro and also from Minas Arena, which manages Mineirão.

The security guards laid siege to Phenomenon, but some fans insisted on approaching the former player. One of them, specifically, putting a cell phone in front of Ronaldo to try a “selfie” with the manager.

The security guards tried to push the man away, and the confusion started in a more heated way, with aggression from both sides, until the fan was immobilized by Mineirão security. Bruno Mazziotti, a personal friend of Ronaldo and a member of the holding company that manages Cruzeiro and Valladolid, still had to intervene when the fan threatened to attack one of the security guards who had his back turned. (from 12 seconds of video).

The fan stayed on the ground for a few seconds, after being immobilized, he got up and was calmed by a friend. Before being removed from the scene, with the situation under control, he lifted a watch that had been broken by security.

– So, is someone going to pay for my watch? Who will pay for my watch? Who is the supervisor there? -she said.

2 of 3 Ronaldo’s departure from Mineirão has confusion between security guards and fans — Photo: Guilherme Macedo Ronaldo’s departure from Mineirão has confusion between security and supporters – Photo: Guilherme Macedo

O ge contacted Minas Arena, the Mineirão administrator, who informed that it was investigating the incident. The communication department of SAF do Cruzeiro played down what happened.

