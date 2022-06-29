Russia wants to buy currencies from “friendly countries” to weaken them. Strategy aims to influence dollar and euro exchange rate

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov admitted that the country may start buying currencies from “friendly countries”, selling rubles to buy other currencies, in order to try to influence the exchange rate of the dollar and the euro.

The Russian ruble is currently around 53 dollars, being the strongest level since May 2015. Remember that at the beginning of March, the Russian currency was trading at 139 against the dollar. After the Western announcement of sanctions, Russia more than doubled the country’s interest rate from 9.5% to 20%, with the currency’s value improving to the point where they lowered the interest rate three times to reach 11%. at the end of May.

Furthermore, do not forget that Russia is the world’s largest exporter of gas and the second largest exporter of oil, and its main customer is the European Union. With oil prices soaring by the day, the West’s dependence on Russian energy fills the country’s coffers.

With the ruble stronger than ever, it must now be weakened against the euro and dollar. The Bank of Russia may, for example, sell rubles to buy China’s currency, yuan, in an attempt to depreciate the ruble-yuan exchange rate, which will affect the ruble-dollar exchange rate by arbitrage.

“Through the currencies of friendly countries, through cross exchange rates with the dollar and the euro, it will be possible to regulate the cost of the euro and the dollar against the ruble,” Anton Siluanov said during a conference, according to ‘elEconomista ‘.

The Russian Finance Minister also admitted that the country may make unspecified cuts in state spending to keep the ruble under control.