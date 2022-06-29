Samara Felippo announces end and says she put children in exchange

+João Gordo appears connected to a respiratory device and makes a sad outburst: “Cigarettes, some pass unharmed, others do not”

+Patrícia Poeta admits that she saw death up close and faints in hospital: “The hardest night of my life”

Samara Felippo opened the game about the breakup with former basketball player Leandro Barbosa

Last Monday (27), the actress Samara Felippo used social media and opened her heart about the end of her marriage to the former basketball player Leandro Barbosa, after five years.

In the post, the famous said that she tried to save her relationship using her daughters as a bargaining chip, but she would not like to pass on an image of sadness and lack of freedom if she continued with the former athlete. Samara Felippo and Leandro Barbosa had two daughters, Alicia, aged 13, and Larawith 9.

According to Samara Felippo, she suffered great pressure from society so that the marriage did not come to an end. She claimed that something had been turning inside for some time, but that it held on because of the heiresses.

Globo heartthrob comes out as gay after sofa test controversy and relationship with another actor is exposed “Just who I am”, Preta Gil admits to liking women in textão and confirms once and for all: “I am very proud” Fired from Globo after 43 years, Carlos Tramontina debuts in Band and surprises: “We couldn’t disclose”

“When a woman begins to question whether it is the case to separate with children or to put the children as a bargaining chip so that that relationship does not go bankrupt, it is because there is already something exponentially wrong there. We always think that the fault for the breakup is invariably ours”, began Samara Felippo, in an outburst on Instagram.

“Son never held a marriage, but, deep down, some past generations really believed that it was necessary to keep the marriage apparent and ‘happy’, overcoming any and all violence, so as not to traumatize the children. Or, even, to try not to carry the blame for this bankruptcy”, continued the artist.

motherhood

Samara Felippo also demystified motherhood by exposing, on several occasions, the difficulties she goes through to raise girls alone, but reaffirmed the unconditional love she feels for girls.

Finally, she declared, “Your children will not see a strong woman. They will see a woman exhausted, stressed, sad, giving up her dreams, her freedom, her identity and profession, most of the time. Me and them, many birthdays and moments of ours! Only ours”.