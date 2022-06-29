São Paulo announces return of Marcos Guilherme: ‘He promised and fulfilled’

Forward arrives at Morumbi to supply the main lack of Rogério Ceni’s squad

O Sao Paulo announced this Tuesday (28) the signing of striker Marcos Guilherme.

The player underwent medical examinations and signed a contract valid until the end of the season, with an option to renew until the end of 2023.

”I said I’d come back, I’m back! To continue my dream”, said the athlete in a video published on Tricolor’s social networks.

Marcos Guilherme, who was free on the market since he terminated the International recently, he is back at the club where he defended in 2017. With the tricolor team shirt, he played 49 games and did nine goals.

The 26-year-old striker now arrives at Morumbi to supply the main lack of Rogério Ceni’s squad, which is the speed on the sides of the fieldand finally, the request made some time ago was granted.

at the end of Brazilian championship of 2020, which invaded the beginning of 2021 because of the pandemic, Marcos Guilherme visited the São Paulo concentration, which was in Porto Alegre to face the Guildnow without Fernando Diniz, fired after letting the Brazilian title slip away.

Defending Internacional, Marcos Guilherme met with tricolor athletes and managers, expressing his desire to one day wear the tricolor shirt again, which he considered a dream.

Time passed, Marcos Guilherme ended up being transferred on loan to saintsrival of São Paulo, and after a first season in which it was very participative, it ended up losing ground in 2022.

Now, Marcos Guilherme is back at Tricolor having to deal with the fear of part of the crowd for not having done well at Peixe. But, for a squad that lacks his characteristics, the striker is not seen as a bad deal by most fans.