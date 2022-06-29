‘Saúde com Agente’ program opens selection process for preceptors and preceptorship supervisors — UFRGS

The Support Foundation of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (FAURGS) has an open selection process to fill vacancies for preceptors and preceptorship supervisors in temporary positions to work in the multidisciplinary support team Program ‘Health with Agent‘. the inscriptions until the 5th of July and are carried out through the website: https://saudecomagente.ufrgs.br/preceptor.

At the Preceptory, up to 16,097 places will be available + reserve registration divided between the two courses of the program: Technical Course in Community Health Agents and Technical Course in Health Surveillance with Emphasis on Combating Endemic Diseases. For Preceptorship Supervisor, up to 322 vacancies are offered + reserve registration for activities in the distance education modality and, exceptionally, on-site. The requirements of each vacancy must be consulted in the notices.

The function of preceptors is a scholarship holder in educational actions of pedagogical guidance within the scope of the professional performance of Community Health Agents and Agents for Combating Endemic Diseases, in line with the National Policy on Permanent Education in Health, in addition to activities in the Virtual Learning Environment (AVA) of the technical courses promoted under the Health with Agent Program. It is up to the preceptor to stimulate learning, monitor the development of practical activities (dispersion activities), evaluate student performance according to the teaching plan for each subject, and the system of grades and concepts.

Already the function of supervisor it is to accompany the educational actions of pedagogical orientation, within the scope of the preceptors’ professional performance in the technical courses of the Health with Agent Program. It is up to the supervisor to monitor the development of the preceptors’ activities. It is estimated that each supervisor is responsible for up to 50 preceptors. Scholarship values ​​for each function are in the respective notice.

Questions and doubts should be sent to the e-mail: [email protected]

