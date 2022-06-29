SBT wins Globo and grows 216% in audience with Corinthians game

Libertadores will be missed by the SBT audience: about to return to Globo, after three years on Silvio Santos’ station, the football tournament remains one of the channel’s main pillars in the dispute for vice-leadership in Greater São Paulo. This time, the network bet all its chips on the exclusive broadcast on open TV of Corinthians x Boca Juniors, a match valid for the round of 16 of the competition. And, unlike the score of the game (which ended without goals), the game narrated by Téo José applied a real rout in Record’s schedule.

According to consolidated audience data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, SBT scored an average of 17.7 points and had a peak of 20 while the ball was rolling at Neo Química Arena. The number, in addition to symbolizing more than triple the Ibope of Record in the same time slot (4.5 during the exhibition of Todas as Garotas em Mim, 4.2 with Amor Sem Igual and 5.0 with Power Couple Brasil), It also means the network’s biggest audience this year, surpassing 15.2 for the Champions League final on May 28.

In addition to the record performance, which represents a growth of 216% compared to the ratings of Carinha de Anjo and Programa do Ratinho on the previous four Tuesdays, Silvio Santos’ broadcaster led the audience for 45 consecutive minutes and pushed No Limite to its worst performance: Globo’s reality show averaged just 13.4 points, surpassing its former negative record of 14.6 on the May 17 episode.

Finally, SBT achieved a very rare victory against Record in the average day: used to occupy the second place only on Sundays, the channel scored 6.0 between 7 am and midnight, surpassing the rival’s 5.1. . Away from the dispute for second place, Globo scored 13.1 points. Band, in fourth place, had an average of 2.5.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Tuesday (28):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 13.1 good morning SP 7.9 Good morning Brazil 7.6 More you 7.1 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 7.3 SP1 9.1 Globe Sports 9.9 Newspaper Today 10.5 Women’s Friendly Match: Sweden vs Brazil 10.8 Afternoon Session: I, Robot 11.0 Worth Watching Again: The Favorite 13.4 Beyond the Illusion 18.8 SP2 21.4 face and courage 20.9 National Journal 23.6 wetland 26.1 No Limit 6 13.4 Profession Reporter 9.8 Globo newspaper 7.3 Conversation with Bial 5.0 Face and Courage (replay) 4.0 Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola 3.7 hour 1 5.4 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 5.1 General Balance Sheet 2.0 General Balance Sheet Manhã SP 3.1 Speak Brazil 3.6 Nowadays 3.6 Record newspaper 24h Morning 3.2 General Balance Sheet SP 6.0 Flames of Life 4.6 Record newspaper 24h Afternoon 3.9 Alert City 6.2 Jornal da Record 24h Afternoon II 3.6 City Alert SP 7.2 Record Journal 8.0 All the Girls in Me 4.5 Love Without Equal 4.2 Power Couple Brazil 6 5.0 Chicago Med 3.0 Record 24h newspaper 2.7 Speaks, I hear you 1.5 Universal Church 0.7 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 6.0 First Impact 2.3 First Impact 2nd Edition 3.1 Carousel 3.9 Emerald 4.5 Family cases 3.6 gossiping 3.9 Beware of the Angel 5.4 Tomorrow is Forever 6.0 SBT Brazil 5.6 Poliana Moça 7.4 Copa Libertadores: Corinthians vs Boca Juniors 16.6 Mouse Program 7.1 The Night 4.1 Operation Mosque 2.6 Who hasn’t seen it will see: Goliath School and My Brother-in-Law 1.8 The Best of Connection Reporter 1.4 SBT Brazil 2nd Edition 1.8

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters