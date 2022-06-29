SBT wins Globo and grows 216% in audience with Corinthians game

Libertadores will be missed by the SBT audience: about to return to Globo, after three years on Silvio Santos’ station, the football tournament remains one of the channel’s main pillars in the dispute for vice-leadership in Greater São Paulo. This time, the network bet all its chips on the exclusive broadcast on open TV of Corinthians x Boca Juniors, a match valid for the round of 16 of the competition. And, unlike the score of the game (which ended without goals), the game narrated by Téo José applied a real rout in Record’s schedule.

According to consolidated audience data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, SBT scored an average of 17.7 points and had a peak of 20 while the ball was rolling at Neo Química Arena. The number, in addition to symbolizing more than triple the Ibope of Record in the same time slot (4.5 during the exhibition of Todas as Garotas em Mim, 4.2 with Amor Sem Igual and 5.0 with Power Couple Brasil), It also means the network’s biggest audience this year, surpassing 15.2 for the Champions League final on May 28.

In addition to the record performance, which represents a growth of 216% compared to the ratings of Carinha de Anjo and Programa do Ratinho on the previous four Tuesdays, Silvio Santos’ broadcaster led the audience for 45 consecutive minutes and pushed No Limite to its worst performance: Globo’s reality show averaged just 13.4 points, surpassing its former negative record of 14.6 on the May 17 episode.

Finally, SBT achieved a very rare victory against Record in the average day: used to occupy the second place only on Sundays, the channel scored 6.0 between 7 am and midnight, surpassing the rival’s 5.1. . Away from the dispute for second place, Globo scored 13.1 points. Band, in fourth place, had an average of 2.5.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Tuesday (28):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)13.1
good morning SP7.9
Good morning Brazil7.6
More you7.1
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes7.3
SP19.1
Globe Sports9.9
Newspaper Today10.5
Women’s Friendly Match: Sweden vs Brazil10.8
Afternoon Session: I, Robot11.0
Worth Watching Again: The Favorite13.4
Beyond the Illusion18.8
SP221.4
face and courage20.9
National Journal23.6
wetland26.1
No Limit 613.4
Profession Reporter9.8
Globo newspaper7.3
Conversation with Bial5.0
Face and Courage (replay)4.0
Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola3.7
hour 15.4
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)5.1
General Balance Sheet2.0
General Balance Sheet Manhã SP3.1
Speak Brazil3.6
Nowadays3.6
Record newspaper 24h Morning3.2
General Balance Sheet SP6.0
Flames of Life4.6
Record newspaper 24h Afternoon3.9
Alert City6.2
Jornal da Record 24h Afternoon II3.6
City Alert SP7.2
Record Journal8.0
All the Girls in Me4.5
Love Without Equal4.2
Power Couple Brazil 65.0
Chicago Med3.0
Record 24h newspaper2.7
Speaks, I hear you1.5
Universal Church0.7
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)6.0
First Impact2.3
First Impact 2nd Edition3.1
Carousel3.9
Emerald4.5
Family cases3.6
gossiping3.9
Beware of the Angel5.4
Tomorrow is Forever6.0
SBT Brazil5.6
Poliana Moça7.4
Copa Libertadores: Corinthians vs Boca Juniors16.6
Mouse Program7.1
The Night4.1
Operation Mosque2.6
Who hasn’t seen it will see: Goliath School and My Brother-in-Law1.8
The Best of Connection Reporter1.4
SBT Brazil 2nd Edition1.8

