Search for motorcycles increases in 2022: which are the most sought after?

With the constant rise in fuel prices, Brazilian consumers are looking for alternatives to save money and one of the options is the migration to motorcycles.

According to data released by Mercado Livre, there was a 12% growth in demand for motorcycles in April – represented by access to ads on the platform – compared to the average for the first quarter. In May, the number remained stable, with an increase of 10% compared to May last year.

most wanted motorcycles

The Yamaha Fazer 250 is in the lead among the most sought after 0km motorcycles. Soon after, comes the Shineray Phoenix 50 and then another Yamaha, the XTZ 250 Lander. Among the “Top 10”, eight are up to 250 cylinders, models more suitable for short trips and use in urban areas.

However, among pre-owned motorcycles, the situation changes a little, with half of the 10 most sought after motorcycles exceeding 300 cc. The bike that leads is the Honda XRE, then comes the Honda PCX 150, followed by the Yamaha Fazer 250. Check out the ranking of the most sought after bikes:

motorcycles 0 km

Yamaha Fazer 250 Shineray Phoenix 50 Yamaha XTZ 250 Lander Yamaha 150CC Honda XRE 300 Honda Biz 125 Honda CG 160 Titan Honda Titan Shineray JET 50 Yamaha MT 03

Used motorcycles

Honda XRE 300 Honda PCX 150 Yamaha Fazer 250 Yamaha XT 660R Honda CB 300 Honda CB 600 Hornet Honda Biz 125 Yamaha MT 03 Yamaha XTZ 250 Lander Honda CG 150 Titan

Fuel readjustment

With the announcement of the fuel readjustment by Petrobras, on Friday (17), the price for the consumer had an increase of R$0.15 per liter for gasoline and R$0.63 for diesel. Therefore, Brazilians are looking for new habits to save.

Gas voucher: almost half of the beneficiaries live in the Northeast

Image: CarlosBarquero / shutterstock.com