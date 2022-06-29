see celebrities who have suffered from electronic cigarettes

Lucas Viana needed to be hospitalized last Saturday night (25/6). The champion of A Fazenda 11 reported that he was rushed to a party after using electronic cigarettes and feeling short of breath. “I was at the party and all of a sudden, I was out of breath in a surreal way. Nothing came, it looked like it was clogged with saliva. I do not know how to explain. I tried to pull [e o ar não vinha]. I was rescued by an ambulance and there they started to give me an oxygen device”, he said.

Lucas promised to stop using the device and also said that he will need to undergo other tests to identify if there are more complications. “This here, from today, will no longer be part of my life. Stay alert, business is serious,” he declared. “This is the price of not having listened and given credibility to all the news that already alarmed the dangers of electronic cigarette use,” he added.

But anyone who thinks that the digital influencer is the only one who suffered after the use of the “fashion device” among young people is wrong. The column listed three recent cases involving celebrities and vaping. Check out:

Zé Neto

In mid-2021, Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, discovered a lung disease due to the use of the device. “I really went through a serious lung problem due to smoking, these Vapes [cigarros eletrônicos]. I even give a warning to anyone who messes with this crap… Stop it because it’s a cigarette like any other and it’s just as bad or even more bad”, the singer said.

Solange Almeida

Solange Almeida even considered stopping her career because of the electronic cigarette. The singer reported that excessive consumption of the nicotine present in the device affected her vocal cords. She became addicted during the pandemic. “I lost all the will in the world to sing. I started to get dry mucosa, difficulty singing and breathing”, said the former vocalist of Aviões do Forró.

doja cat

In May of this year, American singer Doja Cat canceled her concert schedule after undergoing hastily surgery on her tonsils for using the device. According to the artist, the “poison present in the vape” penetrated her throat, which caused an open wound.

