See the list of the most violent capitals in Brazil – 06/28/2022 – Daily life

Macapá has the highest rate of intentional violent deaths (MVI) among Brazilian capitals, according to the 16th edition of the Brazilian Public Security Yearbook, released this Tuesday (28).

According to the document, the capital of Amapá recorded an average rate of 63.2 violent deaths per 100,000 inhabitants last year.

Among all municipalities, according to the yearbook, São João do Jaguaribe (CE) is considered the most violent city in the country, with an average rate of 224 violent deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

The document points out that violence grew 31.2% in Macapá, since in 2020, the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the MVI was 48.2.

In the general average among the capitals, according to the yearbook, there was a drop of 7.9% in the 2020 index for last year. Six of the 27 units of the Federation had an increase in the index

According to the Brazilian Public Security Forum, the category of intentional violent deaths corresponds to the sum of victims of intentional homicide (including femicides), robbery, bodily harm followed by death and deaths resulting from police interventions on duty and outside (in some cases, counted within intentional homicides).

The MVI category represents the total number of victims of violent deaths with defined intention in a given territory. “The number of police officers killed is already included in the total of intentional homicides and is presented here only to measure the phenomenon”, explains the document.

In the case of the capital of Amapá, of the items analyzed, only bodily injury followed by death registered a decrease in the two years compared, in absolute numbers, from 13 to 9 occurrences. The rest all grew up. In the case of robberies, theft followed by death, the increase was 350%, going from 4 to 18 records.

The first 14 are capitals with the highest rates of violence on the list are from states in the North and Northeast.

The biggest reduction in the variation (-48%) was registered by Rio Branco. The capital of Acre fell from 44.5 violent deaths per thousand inhabitants in 2020 to 23.1.

São Paulo was the capital with the lowest average in the index, with 7.7 violent deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in 2021, against 9.5 in the previous year and a variation of -19.1%.

The yearbook pointed out that the city of São Paulo had the lowest rate of victims of intentional homicides among the capitals. In 2021, there were 4.9 deaths per group of 100,000 inhabitants in the municipality against 5.8 in 2020 – a variation of -15.4%.

At the other end of the ranking of homicides among the capitals, Manaus had the greatest variation, with 58.7%, from 29.6 per 100,000 inhabitants to 47.

In cases of femicide, Palmas is the capital with the highest rate, with 4.3 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. The lowest is Fortaleza, with 0.3.

The average of all capitals in Brazil, last year, was 17.5 per 100,000 inhabitants. Also in general, the variation was -7.7% in intentional homicides between the capitals.

Violent deaths in capitals