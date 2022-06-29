See who are the Brazilians entitled to emergency aid 2022

O emergency aid it was for some years the most important cash transfer program for Brazilians. Created right at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2020, what many people don’t know is that they can still receive a single installment worth up to R$ 3 thousand.

Read more: Increase of R$ 200 in Auxílio Brasil will happen when?

Basically, the retroactive emergency aid 2022 is intended for single parents and householders. That is, those who take care of their children alone, without a partner or spouse. The value works as a compensation for the payment of the simple program fee. The double quota was paid only to single mothers.

What is the value of retroactive emergency aid?

According to Caixa, the value of the retroactive emergency aid will depend on the amount of installments received by the solo parents between April and August 2020. Overall, the amounts were defined as follows:

5 months benefit: amount of R$ 3 thousand;

amount of R$ 3 thousand; 4 months benefit: amount of BRL 2.4 thousand

amount of BRL 2.4 thousand 3 months benefit: amount of BRL 1.8 thousand

amount of BRL 1.8 thousand 2 months benefit: amount of R$ 1.2 thousand;

amount of R$ 1.2 thousand; 1 month benefit: value of BRL 600.

How do you know if you will receive the single installment of the program?

Thousands of Brazilians can still withdraw the extra benefit payment. To find out if he was awarded, the citizen can access the Dataprev website and consult emergency aid 2022. Access is made with a Gov.br account.