Selena Gomez releases new ‘Only Murders in the Building’ – 06/28/2022 – Illustrated

It was on television that Selena Gomez made her debut and it is also there that the American seems to have found the greatest success of her career, with the series “Only Murders in the Building”, which premieres its second season this Tuesday. It’s not every day, after all, that you get a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the leading online review aggregator.

The production succeeded and became one of the biggest comedy events on American television in the past year. With its charismatic trio, made up of Gomez and veterans Steve Martin and Martin Short, the plot about a group of obsessed with true-crime podcasts has effortlessly won a massive audience.

It helped her get clear in her mind that her future, perhaps, is more on screens than records. “To be honest, I think I’ll still make one more album, but I really enjoy being in this acting space and right now, that’s what I would like to be doing,” the actress-singer says in a video chat. “How many songs of mine are you going to sing on the new album?” Martin interrupts playfully.

Gomez had to juggle the recording of the second season of “Only Murders in the Building” with an intense routine that included the release of the Spanish EP “Revelación”, the cooking classes of the reality show “Selena + Chef”, on HBO Max, and the preparation for a trio of films, including one by Frenchman Jacques Audiard, if negotiations and schedules align.

“I’m sure it’s not exactly healthy to be involved in so many projects. Just kidding. I’ve found a point of balance, everything in life is balance. I’m very young and I genuinely love what I do, so I don’t think about it too much.”

The first season of “Only Murders in the Building” followed a trio of residents of a lavish, gargantuan building in Manhattan, New York — the forgotten star of a crime drama, played by Martin, a debt-ridden Broadway director in crisis, played by Short, and a mysterious young woman who claims to be renovating her rich aunt’s apartment, played by Gomez.

Even though they have little in common, they bond over a passion for true-crime podcasts after a death happens in the building. Labeled a suicide by the police, the case piques the curiosity of the protagonists, who decide to investigate what they believe to be a homicide. Off-screen, too, the careers of the leading trio are disparate.

Martin and Short have met in comedy work in the past, of course, but Gomez is from another generation and holds roles that are very different from theirs. That’s where a lot of the humor of “Only Murders in the Building” comes from.

“I’m the one who learns the most in this job, which I like and prefer, and it’s great to be surrounded by gentlemen like them who are always encouraging and giving me advice,” she says. “But I believe that no matter how old you are, you’re always learning. I mean, I saw a close-up scene of Steve [Martin] one of these days and I learned what not to do”, jokes Short, in one of the several interruptions of the interview that opened up the trio’s rapport.

It’s curious to think that, originally, “Only Murders in the Building” would follow a trio of elderly men. It was at the suggestion of one of the producers that Martin, also the creator of the series, fit the character of Gomez into the script. According to the veteran, the chemistry, when they met on the set, was automatic, “a tremendous luck”.

In this second season – and attention to the spoiler, in case you haven’t seen the first one –, the protagonists have to deal with the accusation of having killed another resident of their building. They’ve already solved the first murder, but contrary to what they thought, it looks like there’s still a killer lurking in the hallways around them.

Gomez, Martin and Short promise that the new wave of episodes will again balance doses of humor and mystery and say that, once again, it will serve as a feast for fans of podcasts and true crime series, like them, who have had in the genre their great company in the months of isolation of the pandemic.