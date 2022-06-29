Selton Mello and other Brazilians are invited to the Academy that organizes the Oscars | Movie theater

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Hollywood announced on Tuesday (28) the annual list of its new invitees to become members. Among the 397 people from 54 countries are actor Selton Mello, directors Bruno Barreto (“Crô: O filme”, ​​”Flores Raras”) and Jeferson De (“Doutor Gama”) and other Brazilians.

If everyone accepts, the organization responsible for the Oscars will have 10,665 members, who can vote for the awards as early as 2023.

Among the Brazilians are:

In addition to Selton and the directors, the entity also invited Emilio Domingos, director of documentaries such as “Favela É Moda” (2019), producer Sara Silveira (“As good manners”), Rio Festival director Ilda Santiago, and sound engineer Waldir Xavier (“The Invisible Life”).

The 2022 list has similar numbers to the 2021 list, which had 395 guests from 50 countries, and represents the entity’s effort to increase the diversity of its members.