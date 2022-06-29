Senators try to reverse the decision of the taxing role of the ANS | Economy

Sophia Bernardes Health insurance

Senators from the base of the government and the opposition spoke out against the exhaustive list for coverage of health plans, approved by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) on June 8. With the decision, health plans will cover only treatments that are on the list of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). Until then, the list was considered a guide, and patients obtained treatment by going to court.

In response to the decision of the STJ, eight bills were presented by senators with the aim of preventing the list of diseases of the ANS from being exhaustive. Among them, PL 1.557/2022, by Senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES), determines that the list will be “minimum basic reference for assistance coverage by health plans”.

Specialist lawyer Felício Rosa Sammarco Valarelli believes that it is likely that the Senate will organize a movement with the objective of appealing to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), seeking to annul the STJ’s decision in favor of the exhaustive nature of the ANS list of procedures that health plans must offer to users. He explains that, despite the decision of the STJ defining that the list of exams, consultations, surgeries and therapies defined as mandatory by the ANS is exhaustive and not exemplary, the operator – although not obliged to pay what is not on the ANS list —, you can verify the existence of another treatment, effective and safe, possible to do in an expanded way.

“As there is no therapeutic substitute, it is clear that the patient sought a solution to his morbidity along with all the procedures, and did not obtain a satisfactory result. In this case, the individual can ask for coverage of that particular treatment, in an exceptional way”, explains the lawyer.

The jurist evaluates the Superior Court’s understanding as negative, and exemplifies: “The measure affects patients who depend on ‘mitral’ surgery, which consists of placing a valve in the heart – which is no longer supported by the health plan. Which is worrying, since the value of a procedure of this nature reaches R$ 300 thousand”, he quotes.

Valarelli points out that the type of coverage contracted must be considered, which can be outpatient, hospitalization, childbirth and dental, in addition to combinations between these types. “The list can be considered broad, however, it only covers basic procedures, such as biopsy, magnetic resonance imaging, tomography, toxoplasmosis and anti-HIV tests, among others”, he says.

“With this, new treatments and important tests are left out, such as chemotherapies, radiotherapy and surgeries with robotic techniques. For some patients, the lack of these procedures can make all the difference”, he adds.

The expert explains that the differential of the exemplary list was that it worked as a basis for establishing what was allowed in the coverages. Now, the plans will be much more limited and the agreements will be too. “This does not mean that those who wish to file a lawsuit to ask for medical treatment to be financed by the plan should withdraw from their request, but it diminishes the hopes that the Justice will accept and grant the right to treatment for the coverage”, he explains. .

Valarelli draws attention to the fact that the STJ itself admitted that there may be exceptions. “The Superior Court of Justice understands that the procedures released by the CFM (Federal Council of Medicine) may be covered by the health plan, in addition to cancer treatments and ‘off-label’ medications (used with a medical prescription for treatments that are not included in the package insert for that medication)”, he highlights.

The citizen who feels injured without the coverage of the agreement can file a lawsuit in court asking for their request to be reviewed, adds the lawyer. When analyzing the case, the responsible judge must consider elements such as the incorporation of treatment to the ANS list, proof of treatment effectiveness, recommendation from technical bodies and dialogue between magistrates and experts, including the commission responsible for updating the ANS list, to address the absence of this treatment in the list of procedures.