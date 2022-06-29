Sertanejo Tiago details penile surgery and tells Tânia Mara’s reaction: ‘I said I didn’t need it’

Sertanejo Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, gave more details about the penis enlargement surgery he performed in July 2021. The 38-year-old singer revealed that he is ashamed to expose the matter and said that the only person who saw the The result was his girlfriend, the singer Tânia Mara.

“I didn’t show it to any of my friends. I didn’t show it to anyone. The only person who saw it is my partner, because I’m ashamed,” he said, in an interview with André Piunti’s YouTube channel.

The singer reveals that the first person he told about the surgery was his girlfriend.

“The first person I spoke to was Tânia, who said: ‘You don’t need to, you’re crazy…’. And I said: ‘if there’s a way to improve a little. Let’s be happy’… her, and she understood my intentions and agreed. We joked about it, laughed. But I realized that it bothered her. Not because of the surgery, but because of the exposure it brings…”, he reported.

Tânia ended her relationship with Tiago at the time because of the repercussion of the matter, but they got back together shortly afterwards.

Tiago explained that the penis enlargement operation was not intended to affect the length of the genital organ, but rather its volume.

“I didn’t do any augmentation. I took the fat off my belly and injected it (in the penis). This surgery doesn’t affect anything. It won’t make it better, but it won’t make it worse (performance). make you, psychologically, feel calmer, more beautiful.. I had this surgery to make me feel good and I don’t regret it. I loved the result”, he concluded.