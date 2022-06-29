Silas Malafaia and ‘Sheik’ from Paraná investigated by the PF had a partnership

The PF investigates alleged crimes against the financial system in a “cryptocurrency rental” scheme by businessman Francisley Valdevino da Silva, known as Sheik Paranaense.

247 – Businessman Francisley Valdevino da Silva, known as Sheik Paranaense, had a partnership with Pastor Silas Malafaia. The Federal Police investigates alleged crimes against the national financial system in a Sheik “cryptocurrency rental” scheme. The businessman’s money caught the attention of investigators for his lavish style, riding in private planes and helicopters, going to expensive restaurants and wearing designer clothes. The reports were published in a report by the newspaper O Globo.

The religious confirmed the existence of a partnership with Francis, but said that the former partner owned 136 other companies. The two set up AlvoX Negócios, which offered software and technological resources to a Christian audience. Their objective was to get money to pay the creditors of Central Gospel, a company created by the pastor to raise money for his church, the Vitória em Cristo Assembly of God.

In 2019, in crisis, Central, society of the religious with the woman, Pastor Elizete, filed for judicial recovery in the amount of almost R$ 16 million. To keep the business going, the pastor partnered with Francis last year.

Malafaia said he ended the partnership with the businessman. “When we started, he didn’t owe anyone. When the rumor started, I jumped. I don’t mix church and business. I’ve never referred bitcoins to anyone in my family or church.”

