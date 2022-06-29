Silas Malafaia and ‘Sheik’ from Paraná investigated by the PF had a partnership

Abhishek Pratap 12 mins ago News Comments Off on Silas Malafaia and ‘Sheik’ from Paraná investigated by the PF had a partnership 0 Views

The PF investigates alleged crimes against the financial system in a “cryptocurrency rental” scheme by businessman Francisley Valdevino da Silva, known as Sheik Paranaense.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Justice revokes house and determines Monique’s return to prison

The Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro decided today for the return of the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved