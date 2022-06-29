Silvio Santos censors applause and screams for Lula in a program on SBT | Gabriel Perline

Playback/SBT Woman in Silvio Santos’ audience made the L with pro-Bolsonaro deputy present

In an unusual act, Silvio Santos directly interfered in the editing of his program in order to avoid embarrassing one of his guests. He simply ordered it to be removed from the final version that aired last Sunday (26) on SBT, the moment his audience applauded and shouted for Lula’s return to the presidency of the Republic. On his stage was Frederico D’Ávila, state deputy from São Paulo for the PL (Liberal Party), the party of Jair Bolsonaro.

The recording of the program took place on June 21, Tuesday of last week. The Bolsonaro deputy went to the program to deliver an honor from the Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo to the presenter.

During the chat with his guest, Silvio wanted to know if he supported Bolsonaro or Lula, and discovered that he was an ally of the current president of the Republic. The presenter then had an idea: to integrate his audience into the interview. But the result was not as he had expected.

Silvio decided to ask fellow audience members who they will vote for in the October presidential elections. And an overwhelming majority shouted Lula’s name, accompanied by a round of applause, embarrassing Congressman Frederico D’Ávila.

As the owner of SBT always supports the president in office, regardless of whether he is from the right or left, he decided to prevent the embarrassing moment from taking an even greater proportion and making the bolsonarista deputy become a meme for his tight skirt. And it was at this moment that he interfered in the editing and vetoed the exhibition of this question on the program that was shown last weekend.

The column sought out SBT to comment on the matter, but until the publication of this text we have not received any position.