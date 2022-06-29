Singer Tárik Lima and girlfriend die after accident on BR-101

Tacky funk singer Tarik Lima Júnior, 25, and his girlfriend, Gabrielle Oliveira, 22, died after a motorcycle accident on BR-101, in Bayeux, metropolitan region of João Pessoa, in Paraíba.

According to the Federal Highway Police, the couple was riding a motorcycle along the highway when they were surprised by a Honda / Fit, driven by a drunk driver, which hit the back of the motorcycle. As a result of the shock, the victims were thrown onto the road. The accident happened around 5:48 am on Friday (24), at km 86.

Gabriele, who was on the back of the motorcycle, died in the Mobile Emergency Care Service vehicle while receiving first aid. Tárik was taken to the emergency and trauma hospital in João Pessoa, where he underwent a surgical procedure and died this Sunday (26).

After the driver was submitted to the alcohol test (breathalyzer test), it was verified the content of 0.5 milligrams of alcohol per liter of air expelled by the lungs. The driver of the car was arrested.

“He was a very talented boy. He had scored two songs at the Northeast level. It was full of plans and projects”, said the artist’s manager, Roberto Barão.

The wake is taking place at the Morada da Paz mortuary, in the Jaguaribe neighborhood, in João Pessoa. The burial is scheduled for 4 pm this Monday (27), at Santa Catarina Cemetery, also in João Pessoa.

The Executive Superintendence of Urban Mobility (Semob-JP) issued a note to mourn the death of Tarik Lima, who is the son of mobility agent, Tarik da Silva Lima. “Our solidarity and condolences to the family, may God give the necessary comfort at this time of irreparable pain and loss,” reads the note.

The singer began to be known in 2020, with the remix of ‘Bate com Vontade’, featuring Mc Dricka and Dadá Boladão. The song became a hit, including on social media, such as in TikTok challenges. Other hits were ‘I’m going to push you’, which has already surpassed 540,000 views on YouTube, and ‘I’m going to find you’, both with Mc Tetéu.