Smart bracelet detects Covid before symptoms appear

Covid-19 arrived in 2020 and left the scientific community boiling. Little information was available about the lethal disease. The discoveries happened little by little. Vaccines first – in record time.

Other ways are being studied and perfected (spray, pills) to fight the coronavirus. But now, they can put an incredible discovery on that list: a smart bracelet that detects the disease up to two days earlier.

At first, it was intended to signal the fertile period of women. However, during tests, the bracelets were able to detect the presence of Covid-19 even before the person showed symptoms.

The study was published by the scientific journal BMJ Open and showed that the AVA bracelet was able to identify the disease in 68% of cases up to two days before the outbreak of the virus.

According to information from the portal G1, the work brought together scientists in an international consortium, with participants from Germany, the Netherlands and Canada, under the leadership of Swiss researchers. The researchers analyzed data from more than 1,100 people in the year 2020.

Within that number, 127 had confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 68% of infected people had changes in body parameters perceived by the algorithm created by the scientists.

The data used to identify the disease were: heart and respiratory rate. With the onset of symptoms, an extra breath per minute was noted during the night, a heart rate of 0.87 beats per minute and an increase in wrist temperature by 0.18°C.

Used only during sleep by research participants, the device requires 4 hours of uninterrupted sleep and synchronization of the bracelet with the cell phone application upon waking up to transfer all data to the AVA.

AVA is available commercially for US$ 279 (about R$ 1,500). It’s the first accessory aimed at measuring fertility that has the approval of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the regulatory agency of the United States.

In the Netherlands, it is in the testing phase with 20,000 people participating. The results of the effectiveness of the accessory as a public health strategy in the fight against the pandemic should come out later this year.