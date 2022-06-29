Solar storm hits Earth by surprise and causes sparkles in the sky

The new solar cycle that began in 2019 is considered to be much more “intense” than the previous one, with a greater number of phenomena occurring on the sun. According to Spaceweather.com, the Earth was hit by a solar storm between June 25th and 26th.

The solar storm was rated G1 on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) scale. A G1-class storm does not affect human health on the Earth’s surface, but it can cause disruption to electrical grid fluctuations and satellite operations. Another highlight is that G1 storms can cause aurora borealis in the northern hemisphere, especially in regions of the United States, Canada, Russia and Greenland.

Solar storm hit the Earth

The phenomenon was considered unexpected and occurred alongside the extremely rare alignment of five planets, where Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn line up in the sky in order of proximity to the sun. This phenomenon has not occurred since 1864.

“A co-rotating interaction region (CIR) has struck Earth’s magnetic field, opening a crack in our planet’s magnetosphere. The solar storm came in to trigger a rare solstice display of aurorae,” explained Spaceweather about the cause of the incident.

In Calgary, Canada, photographer Harlan Thomas captured an image of the auroras. “Aurora lasted 5 minutes and what a show. The peak was when the aurora became visible to the naked eye. Images can be viewed by clicking here.

