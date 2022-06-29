Sonia Abrão does not hide irritation, criticizes Paulo André for his attitude against Arthur Aguiar and mocks the athlete: “Crying is free”

Sonia Abrão returned to defend Arthur Aguiar in the program she presents on RedeTV!, “A Tarde é Sua”. In the attraction that aired live this Tuesday (28), the journalist insisted on criticizing Paulo André, who appeared laughing at a pin on BBB’s ex-friend in a video that went viral on the web.

Visibly upset with the situation, Sonia — who is a notorious defender of Arthur Aguiar and was one of his biggest promoters during the BBB 22, which he won in the first half of this year — spared no criticism of the athlete: “Very unpleasant, the PA was there, he said he didn’t participate, he made a video, but he didn’t really glue it”, she reported.

Afterwards, he attacked PA and praised Arthur: “It’s already in the history of the BBB, it’s marked, rhyme at will. The victory is his, nobody tacks. Crying is free”, provoked the journalist, who then stressed that she never believed in Paulo André’s friendship with Arthur: “I don’t feel it, we already got it”, she concluded.

Arthur responds

Recently, Arthur himself spoke out about the provocation. After PA explained himself and asked not to attack his family, the BBB 22 champion also decided to comment on the controversy. “I’m not going to pretend I didn’t see it, okay? I know what happened in the video, from the rappers there who made the rhyme, but I want to say something here to you, I would really like you to do it that way, not only for me, but for you too. Guys, it’s no use talking, trying to convince these other people, these people who are talking there, the people from the internet sealing, these people making rhymesman, let me talk,” began Maira Cardi’s husband.

“People can think and think what they want, there’s only one person who won the BBB 22, a person who won, and this person who won the BBB 22 won thanks to you, thanks to the people, thanks to the people who votedso let people talk, I was the one who won the BBB 22, thanks to you, so let people talk, it won’t change anything, it won’t change anything in my life, it won’t change anything in your life, if they think another person should win, it’s their opinion, and it’s ok, it doesn’t change the result, the program is over, everything is ok, there’s already been a winner, it’s there marked in history, BBB 22 winner: Arthur Aguiar, thanks to the bakery and the light points, period, the story is over“, he continued.