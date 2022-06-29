Sony Inzone Brings High-Performance Headsets and Monitors to PC and PS5 Audiences

The Japanese company wants to expand its accessory offerings to serve the entire gaming community.

THE Sony officially announced this Tuesday (28) the launch of Inzone, your new brand of gaming accessories for the PC. During the announcement, the company confirmed the launch of three models of headsets and two 27-inch monitorswhose details had been revealed a few days ago by insider Steve Hemmerstorffer, also known by the name OnLeaks.

According to the Japanese company, Brand development is being worked on since 2019 and is a result of the growth of the eSports and video game markets. “We are entering the gaming accessories industry with monitors and headsets at an exciting time, as games and eSports have become even more popular in recent years.,” said Kazuo Kii, president of home entertainment and sound products for the company.

Kii explained to The Washington Post that the intention of the new line is to use Sony’s knowledge and experience to deliver products with high image and audio quality.. According to the executive, the name Inzone was chosen as a way of highlighting the moment in which players are more immersed in a game, arriving “in the ideal zone”.

Inzone will bring monitors with high refresh rates

Inzone’s debut will be marked by two monitors with 27-inch screens with different settings. the first, the M9will have 4K resolutionrefresh rate of 144 Hz and hits stores in the North American summer (between June and September) for $899. The device will also support HDR 600 and the technologies NVIDIA G-Sync and Full Array Local Dimmingwhich provides better blacks and whites.

already the model M3 arrives later in 2022 and will have a 1080p display with 240 Hz and indicated cost of $529. The device supports HDR 400 and does not have Full Array Local Dimming technology, but shares the same look as its more powerful brotherwhich is pretty much in line with that of the manufacturer’s latest console.

Sony claims that will continue to focus its efforts on PlayStation 5, but believes it has the opportunity to gain space in the PC market. “As we are the newcomers to monitors and headphones for the gaming segment, we believe we have a chance to achieve [a concorrência]”, said Kii.

The headset line is led by the Inzone H9 modelwhich brings wireless connectivity from 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth, 32 hours of battery and a digital noise canceling system. As with the company’s other headphones, you’ll need to take a picture of your ears to take full advantage of the 360 Spatial Audio Sound Customizer system offered by phone $299.

The model H7 ($229) maintains the dual connectivity system and, although it loses the noise canceling system, extends your battery life to 40 hours. already the headset H3 ($100) brings simpler settings and lower sound performance, but follows the same style as the other options for a more affordable price.

The launch of the line will accompany the new Inzone Hub softwarewhich will allow the adjustment of settings such as lighting or the degree level of the headsets. Sony believes that the line should appeal to different types of playersincluding those who are already PlayStation fans and those who see PC as a better alternative for fun.

Sony expects to generate $300 million from PC games next year

The company promises to bring a more diversified portfolio to the platform



Source: The Washington Post, Eurogamer Portugal, The Verge