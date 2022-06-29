Sony presents new Inzone H3, H7 and H9 headsets, priced from €100 to €300

Sony has officially announced its new line of headsets, under the umbrella of the Inzone brand. The new lineup is represented by three models of headsets, with an escalation of prices and specifications between the most affordable and the most expensive.

The most affordable headset in the range is the Inzone H3. It works exclusively over wires, but shares the same 360 ​​Spacial Sound technology (activated via PC and smartphone app) as the other two models.

Next up is the Inzone H7, which already works wirelessly and has extras like a balance adjuster for the game and chat sound.

The most expensive model is the Inzone H9, which is distinguished from the Inzone H7 by having Active Noise Canceling (the technology is the same as in Sony’s H1000 headphone series) and lighting effects.

Despite the big difference in price between models, the design is similar. The bow is designed to put low pressure on the wearer’s head for comfort and the microphone is automatically muted when you lift it.

All models are also ready to take advantage of the 3D Audio Tempest technology built into PlayStation 5.

Sony Inzone headsets will be available in stores from July.

SpecificationsSony Inzone H9Sony Inzone H7Sony Inzone H3
Price€300€230€100
connectivityWirelessWirelessWired
Bluetooth for team chatYeaYeaNo
360 Spatial Sound for gamingYeaYeaYea
ear padpremium synthetic leathersoft nylonsoft nylon
Active Noise CancelingYeaNoNo
Drums32 hours (ANC off)40 hours
light effectYeaNoNo
Certificate for DiscordYeaYeaYea

Sony Inzone H9 images


Sony Inzone H7 images

Sony Inzone H3 images

